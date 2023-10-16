Highlights Alberto Del Rio claims he was set to make a shock return to WWE before Vince McMahon's retirement, but reports suggest there's 'no chance' of that happening.

Alberto Del Rio has gone on the record to say that, prior to Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE in 2022, and Triple H becoming Head of Creative, he was set to make a shock return.

This is not the first time that Del Rio has claimed he is returning to the company, so fans weren't too sure whether or not the four-time World Champion's words should be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, as they have done previously, reports have claimed that Del Rio was never set to come back to WWE, and not just that, but it's also believed that there's 'no chance' he makes a return under Triple H either.

Is Alberto Del Rio returning to WWE?

Del Rio has been responsible for spreading a number of rumors about his impending WWE return over the years, but nothing has ever actually happened. The 46-year-old claimed earlier this month, as per Cultaholic, that he was in talks for a WWE return before Vince McMahon retired from the company last summer in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Back during Del Rio's WWE run, Vince McMahon was very high on the second-generation star, and saw him as a future main eventer. There was even a belief that the former MMA fighter could follow in the footsteps of Rey Mysterio and become the wrestling giant's next big Mexican star, but things didn't transpire that way.

Del Rio did become a four-time World Champion in WWE, heading several pay-per-views in matches against the industry's biggest wrestler, but in terms of becoming Vince McMahon's next top name, that didn't quite happen.

Related: WWE: Triple H & Vince McMahon have 'turned down' CM Punk return offerIn the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Del Rio has once again been claiming to promoters that he was in talks with the WWE regarding a potential return to the company since McMahon's return to power. Rumours of a Del Rio comeback have been shot down numerous times in the past, and a fresh report will likely silence the rumors for good.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful claims to have reached out to a trusted WWE source to confirm rumours of the company's talks with the former multiple-time World Champion. The report went on to confirm that there were no plans to bring Del Rio back. The source, a 'higher up' in the WWE team, stated there was ‘no f****** chance.' of Triple H and co bringing back the 46-year-old for one more run, despite what he may be trying to make people believe.

What is Alberto Del Rio doing now?

Alberto Del Rio has been the subject of a number of controversies since leaving the WWE for good in 2016. Several claims have been made against Del Rio for domestic violence, including allegations from former WWE Superstar, Paige, who was in a highly publicised relationship with Alberto for quite some time. Back in 2020, Del Rio was arrested and facing charges of sexual assault and causing bodily harm, but the charges were ultimately dropped at the tail end of 2021.

Del Rio has also publicly slated Triple H and the WWE on numerous occasions to various media outlets, so it goes without saying that like CM Punk, who also had a return rejected this month, Alberto has likely burned too many bridges within WWE to ever make a comeback.

Related: WWE: Triple H has 'no interest' in signing 'controversial' star Despite the controversies surrounding him, the 46-year-old has remained active in the world of professional wrestling under the name 'Alberto El Patron', and he has seen successful runs in such companies as Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling since leaving WWE. Today, Del Rio is still performing in his native Mexico, where he works for the legendary AAA promotion after returning to the company in March this year after a lengthy absence.

During his time away from AAA, El Patron was mostly working the Mexican independent circuit. El Patron's latest match for AAA took place on October 1 at the 15th 'AAA Heroes Inmortales' event.