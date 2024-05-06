Highlights The Golden State Warriors' dynasty seems to be over after finishing 10th in the West with little to celebrate.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski is in contention for the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Podziemski's had a positive impact, leading the team in plus-minus and charges.

The Golden State Warriors dynasty appears to be all but over.

But, the organization could now look ahead to the future, and really begin to usher in the wave of the next generation, having seen impressive rookie campaigns from Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, with the latter having shone the brightest of them all.

As such, NBA journalist Mark Medina tips Podziemski to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, where he feels there is ‘no debate’ about the matter.

Dynasty Looks To Be Over

Finished 10th in the West, suffered blowout loss in Play-In tournament

After a disastrous season which ended in a blowout loss in the ninth-tenth seeded Play-In Tournament battle at the hands of the Sacramento Kings, the Warriors' dynasty which exerted its dominance over the entire league for a decade looks to be over.

While four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry took home some individual success, picking up the NBA Clutch Player of the Year award, there was little else for Golden State to celebrate.

Golden State Warriors Young Core Statistics - 2023-24 Season Category Jonathan Kuminga Moses Moody Brandin Podziemski Trayce Jackson-Davis GP 74 66 74 68 MPG 26.3 17.5 26.6 16.6 PPG 16.1 8.1 9.2 7.9 RPG 4.8 3.0 5.8 5.0 FG% 52.9 46.2 45.4 70.2

In a season fraught with on-court altercations – and subsequent suspensions - involving Draymond Green, a stunning shooting slump to arguably one of the greatest catch-and-shoot scorers in league history in Klay Thompson, and the steep decline of All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors spent much of the season chasing the shadows of the glory years that had preceded them, leaving many wondering what might come next.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Brandin Podziemski has the 5th highest +/- by a rookie guard in NBA history (+277).

But while it has been easy to dwell on the doom and gloom, the reality is, the Warriors’ younger core is beginning to take shape, and with vast improvements from Jonathan Kuminga, and the impressive rookie campaigns of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Brandin Podziemski, respectively, there is at least some optimism about the future.

As it pertains to the WCC co-Player of the Year, Podziemski in particular, the Santa Clara alum is not short of confidence, believing his rookie season warrants All-Rookie First Team honors, stating that he doesn’t feel that there are five rookies that were better than him throughout the season, while he also believes that he and teammate Jackson-Davis were the best rookie duo in the entire Association.

Podziemski Has ‘Backed Up’ His All-Rookie First Team Bid With His On-Court Play

Medina argues that Podziemski should definitely be one of the two guards named to the All-Rookie First Team, highlighting how he led the Warriors in plus-minus, as well as ranking second in steals, behind leader, and future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul, and that his tenacity to win charges on the defensive end showed his impact at both ends of the court.

“I don't think there's really any debate. Victor Wembanyama’s a big, same with Chet Holmgren. Brandon Miller's a forward. So, he's slotted in to get that All-Rookie First Team, and he has backed it up with his play. The eye test shows that he has really good chemistry with both the Warriors veteran established players, and the young guys like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga. But also the stats back it up. He led the Warriors in plus-minus, and that says a lot because Steph Curry is second behind him, and he's kind of a good player. He was second among his rookie class in plus-minus just behind Chet Holmgren, and when you're looking at what he did with the Warriors - 61 steals, second behind Chris Paul. He led the team in charges as well, and that shows his defensive acumen.”

Podziemski Is One of the Warriors’ Few ‘Success Stories’

Led the Warriors in plus-minus this season (plus-3.6)

Medina argues that Podziemski’s progress and development under Steve Kerr’s leadership has been one of the team’s few highlights of the season, while also boding well for the organization as a whole, having struggled to draft well around their core in recent years.

“I don't think there's any debate, All-Rookie First Team. He has been one of their success stories that they should be proud of, because it illustrates, after having some mixed success and setbacks with drafting and evaluating players, even during the dynasty run, this is an example of them finding the right player that not only is a good player, but also fits into their ecosystem, where it's about their established players now, and it's more about winning now than trying to develop for the future."

Podziemski was one of the most available players to Steve Kerr this season, participating in 74 contests of the 82-game regular season, tied for second-most with Kevon Looney, Kuminga, and Curry, all of whom were behind Thompson, who took to the court 77 times.

Brandin Podziemski - 2023-24 Rookie On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 117.5 112.7 DRTG 111.6 114.6 EFG% 5.9 55.1 AST% 65.3 68.9 REB% 53.3 51.0

In those 74 games, the rookie averaged 26.6 minutes per game, notching 9.2 points at an efficient 52.9 percent shooting clip, and 45.4 percent from three-point distance, as well as dishing 3.7 assists and grabbing 5.8 rebounds off the glass.

While his individual numbers don’t necessarily stand out above the rest, what does, is his impact on Golden State’s efficiency when on the court.

Among his Warriors teammates, Podziemski led the team in offensive rating with 117.5, higher than Curry’s 117.3 offensive efficiency, and among his teammates who featured in 40-plus contests, the rookie led the team in net efficiency, and when he was present on the court, Golden State would outscore the opposition by 5.9 points per 100 possessions.

However, when he was out of the game, the team’s offense stifled considerably, to a 112.7 rating, the second-lowest mark on the team (Curry – 112.5), while they were outscored by 1.9 points per 100 possessions, for a total swing of 7.8 points.

In fact, Podziemski was the only Warrior whose absence from the court brought about a minus-net rating.

Therefore, it can be argued that Podziemski was hugely instrumental to the little success which Golden State experienced in what was one of their worst seasons in recent history.

As such, there may be few questions surrounding whether the 21-year-old is deserving of a place on the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team, with an announcement of who has made the team expected to be imminent.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.