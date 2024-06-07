Highlights Steelers leaning toward Russell Wilson as QB1.

The Pittsburgh Steelers might not have the quarterback competition everyone anticipated between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

For all intents and purposes, it appears as if Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion, may have already locked down QB1 duties (via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic):

Wilson was entrenched as QB1 for the past three weeks and did absolutely nothing to suggest that three minicamp practices, 16 or so training camp practices and two preseason games (the starters likely won’t play in one of the three) will change that ... Fields was a fallback plan, and a pretty good one, when Kenny Pickett decided he wanted to move on from the organization.

While talking about whether Fields might push Wilson for the starting job created buzz ... it hasn't amounted to much.

Steelers Rolling Dice With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields at QB

Both quarterbacks are coming off disastrous seasons at previous stops

Credit:Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers pursued Wilson after two seasons with the Denver Broncos before giving a thought to bringing on Fields. New Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith also seems like he would prefer a veteran quarterback.

Either way, both players are going to end up being bargains for the Steelers. Wilson is scheduled to make $40.2 million in 2024, but the Steelers will only have to pay him the veteran minimum of $1.2 million while the Broncos foot the other $39 million in salary—part of $85 million in dead money they will pay for Wilson over the next two seasons, an NFL record.

Fields will only cost $3.2 million in the final year of the rookie contract he signed with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the first round (No. 11 overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft and the Steelers have already declined the fifth-year option on his contract, which would make Fields an unrestricted free agent following the season.

Few quarterbacks in recent memory have seen their legacies take a hit like Wilson did over the last two seasons in Denver, where he went 11-19 after signing a five-year, $245 million contract extension that hadn't even kicked in by the time he was trotting out of the Mile High City.

That the Broncos essentially mortgaged their future for a player that was released after two seasons added to the misery—part of the package the Seattle Seahawks received in exchange for Wilson included two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick.

Fields never even had a chance to get his legacy started in Chicago—he went 10-28 as a starter over three disastrous seasons. More recently, reports suggested that Fields fostered a "toxic" environment in the QB room when he bristled at advice from veteran quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Nick Foles.

That, along with a losing record, made it a no-brainer for the Bears to use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who they named the starter before his first minicamp.

Source: Mark Kaboly

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac.