Lee Carsley’s chances of becoming the next England manager, following Gareth Southgate’s sacking post-Euro 2024, have increased tenfold after Sky Sports has confirmed that the Football Association (FA) have made no contact with the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Eddie Howe, Thomas Tuchel or Graham Potter.

The news that Southgate, now linked with the Manchester United job, was no longer going to be leading the Three Lions out after his 102-game tenure somewhat shook the nation – but Birmingham-born Carsley, 50, has taken to his role like a duck to water.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southgate is England’s third-longest serving manager in their history, having overseen 102 games in charge.

Speculation over who is going to replace Southgate, who took England to back-to-back European Championships finals, remains rife despite the domestic campaign getting underway as the FA look ahead to the 2026 World Cup – the 23rd of its kind.

Carsley’s chances of landing England job boosted

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sky Sports suggested that no contact has been made with Klopp, Howe, Potter or Thomas Tuchel in their pursuit of a new boss, thus increasing Carsley’s chances of becoming a permanent fixture.

“The FA has had no contact with Jurgen Klopp, Graham Potter, Eddie Howe or Thomas Tuchel, as they seek to appoint a new men’s senior England manager, Sky Sports News can exclusively reveal - increasing the likelihood that Lee Carsley will get the job long term.”

The quartet of names mentioned were all thought to be high up on the FA’s shortlist – a process led by FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott - with Howe the only one of those who is in a job currently.

That said, the report has stated that no attempt from the FA to contact Newcastle United over his availability has been made thus far. Klopp, Potter and Tuchel have also not been contacted by the FA over a potential job offering which, in turn, increases Carsley’s chances of staying put beyond the autumn internationals. Sky Sports said:

“Klopp, Potter, Howe and Tuchel were widely thought to be at the forefront of the FA shortlist to succeed Gareth Southgate, but it has now emerged there has been no approach from the governing body to speak to any of them, despite three of them being out of work.”

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola had previously been reported as their ‘dream hire’ given his pedigree across both domestic and European football, with his move to the Etihad Stadium – in 2016 – projecting his status in England to another world. But a move for the perennial trophy-winner is not as easy as hoped.

Carlsey’s England Tenure Thus Far

The 50-year-old, since his appointment, has enjoyed a flawless run

Albeit on an interim basis, Carsley has impressed thus far. Not only because the results have remained fruitful – a duo of 2–0 victories over Ireland and Finland in the Nations League – but the performances have been full of imagination – an aspect that was, perhaps, lacking under Southgate.

England - Remaining Nations League Fixtures Date / Time (BST) Opponent Stadium 10/10/24 / 19:45 Greece Wembley 13/10/24 / 17:00 Finland Olympiastadion 14/11/24 / 19:45 Greece Kalevi Keskstaadion 17/11/24 / 17:00 Ireland Wembley

Off the pitch, per Sky Sports' report, England chiefs have also been impressed with the way he overcame the 'media storm' after he refused to sign the national anthem due to his Irish heritage. Two national newspapers even called for Carsley to face the axe before he had taken charge of his first game, but the custodian's calm and measured response has been taken onboard.

Up next for the former professional, who plied his trade for the likes of Everton and Coventry City, is more Nations League outings. On 10 October, England host Greece at Wembley before travelling to Finland to play their reverse fixture as they look to steal a march on those in Group 2.