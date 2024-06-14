Highlights Jayden Daniels may be Week 1 starter but no official commitment yet from coach Dan Quinn.

Daniels' progress impresses despite no confirmation as starting quarterback.

Daniels stands out with confidence and humility, catching coach Quinn's attention.

It seemd a foregone conclusion that the Washington Commanders would make rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels their Week 1 starter.

They drafted the Heisman Trophy winner second overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, and they traded their starter from last season—Sam Howell—to the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. However, head coach Dan Quinn isn't making any commitments to that effect just yet.

Daniels has split first-team reps with veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota this summer. Quinn mentioned on Thursday that this was their plan regarding the two signal callers. Furthermore, he said he had "no great declarations" for who would be the starting quarterback in Week 1 (via NFL.com):

Well, in true competition, that's why we set it up as we did to have Marcus have some (first-team reps) and Jayden to have some.

Quinn is not ready to name his second overall draft selection as the starting quarterback, but that doesn't mean Daniels hasn't made an impression early in the offseason program.

Positive Early Feedback For Daniels

LSU product has impressed Commanders despite not officially being named starter

Quinn spoke highly of the progress Daniels has made through the team's offseason work to this point:

There's no doubt that Jayden's making unbelievable progress here, and we'll have a really fun camp, but he's earned that opportunity to go compete. We wouldn't have given him those spaces and those times and those reps if he hadn't. But it was really clear that he's put in the work and he was ready to do that. So, it was by intention for sure that he was able to do that.

Daniels has done his part to try and pump the breaks on the hype train. He has been treated as a star since he arrived in the nation's capital after the draft, but the LSU product said recently that he is "ain't a star yet" and that he has a long way to go before reaching that standard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Commanders had trouble protecting their quarterback in 2023. They allowed the second-highest amount of sacks last season (65), behind only the New York Giants. Sam Howell took every one of those 65, which was an NFL-high for an individual QB last year.

This is an example of what has left Quinn impressed with his rookie signal caller. The Commanders coach acknowledged the swagger and confidence Daniels possesses. It's a "rare but cool" combination of those traits combining with humility that sets him apart from the rest of the pack:

He's got a swagger to him. He really has a very firm handle on the things that we're doing, but he also has the humility of a young player. And so I thought, what a cool combination to have this presence as an older player, but yet the humility of the new and younger player, knowing that he has a lot to prove. … What a rare and really cool combination that is.

The Commanders open their season on the road as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. However, they head back home to take on the New York Giants in Week 2. Daniels certainly hopes to be the starting quarterback for those games, but he still has work to do this summer.

