Highlights Clubs can acquire Crysencio Summerville for just £40 million this summer, with Liverpool and Brighton showing interest in the Dutchman.

Leeds have accepted that Summerville could well leave the club, but they could retain him if they can shift another prized asset.

Napoli have been linked with Wilfried Gnonto, while Liverpool have expressed an interest in Archie Gray.

Leeds United are expected to allow star player Crysencio Summerville to leave the club this summer for just £40 million, with many suitors expected to be ready to pounce at this fee, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Summerville won the Championship player of the season award in 2023/24, netting 19 times as the Whites narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League. This excellent campaign has sparked interest from a number of clubs in the top flight, with Liverpool one club named as being in the race and Brighton said to have opened talks for the Dutchman's signature.

While few clubs are yet to have made a concrete offer for the player, Jacobs has revealed that the required fee a suitor would have to summon to sign Summerville is just £40 million, and that it would be 'absolutely staggering' if a Premier League club doesn't snap at this opportunity.

Jacobs: Leeds Value Summerville at £40 million

Clubs could see this signing as 'an excellent investment'

Developing through the Feyenoord academy, Summerville left the Dutch giants in 2020 for Leeds, having failed to make a senior appearance for his boyhood club. While demonstrating glimpses of quality in the West Yorkshire side's relegation campaign, the 22-year-old enjoyed his breakout season last year in the Championship, scoring 22 goals and leaking Daniel Farke's team to the brink of a return to the summit of English football.

Now, the tricky wide man is attracting interest from a number of clubs and Jacobs believes that the minimal fee Leeds are demanding for the player makes a deal materialising almost inevitable.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said:

"He (Summerville) wasn't agitating or pushing for a move mid-season, when he was being linked with a variety of clubs, and the price that Leeds will ultimately sell for is just going to be too good for somebody not to come in, and it will be absolutely staggering if there isn't an offer for Summerville. Of course, Leeds' valuation may extend above £40 million. Suitors perhaps are hoping more for £30 million to 35 million. But the reality is that whether it's 30 or whether it's above 40 in the current and quite inflated market, that is still an excellent investment for a player that was the EFL player of the season last campaign.

At £40 million, Summerville may indeed represent a smart buy for a top club, and movement can be expected on this deal. Liverpool are looking to add increased firepower to Arne Slot's squad, and signing a player with Feyenoord links may help Slot settle with his new ensemble. Meanwhile, Brighton are looking to acquire additional depth out wide, with both Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma's lengthy injuries hindering the squad last season.

Summerville's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 43 Goals 19 Assists 9 Shots Per 90 3.16 Key Passes Per 90 2.88 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.52

Leeds Could Sell a Different Prized Asset

Gnonto and Gray have been linked with Elland Road Departures

While Summerville may be Leeds' hottest property at the moment, sanctioning the sale of another prized asset could mean they are able to retain their star man. The Netherlands under-21 international may be eager to leave the club in order to play at the highest level again, but Farke may be able to convince the player to remain at Elland Road for one more season.

Napoli are said to be 'internally discussing the prospect of signing Wilfried Gnonto, who also impressed last season in the Championship, scoring six goals in 24 appearances. Meanwhile, Liverpool have expressed an interest in full-back Archie Gray, but the 'phenomenal' star is understood to not be desperate for a move away.

l

Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/06/2024