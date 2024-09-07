Key Takeaways Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is "trusting the process" as the team faces lofty expectations.

Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles tear just four snaps into the 2023 season.

Jets will open their championship-or-bust season against the 49ers on Monday night.

When the New York Jets begin their regular season against the San Francisco 49ers in a primetime bout on Monday, Aaron Rodgers will take the field just two days shy of the dreaded one-year anniversary of his season-ending Achilles injury. The game will also mark the start of the veteran quarterback's 20th NFL campaign -- he's now the league's oldest player, at age 40.

The expectations for the championship-deprived franchise haven't been altered since Rodgers compelled the Green Bay Packers to trade him two offseasons ago. Acquiring the four-time MVP undoubtedly signaled the Jets' all-in pursuit of a Lombardi Trophy, cost and principles be damned. Rodgers knows the reality, and recently told reporters how he's handling the stakes.

If we win [Week 1], the headline's going to be, 'We're going to the Super Bowl.' And if we lose, 'Same old Jets.' I think we need to get away from some of those outside themes and trust that the program, if it's good enough Week 1, it's good enough the rest of the season.

Whether or not the Jets are effectively tuning out the constant noise from fans and analysts, Rodgers isn't one to shy away from attention. When asked if he believes his body is still able to withstand an entire NFL season, he told reporters that he expects "greatness" in 2024 and doesn't feel obligated to prove doubters wrong. Nevertheless, there's a chip on his shoulder.

Living in Rodgers' Neighborhood

Jets' QB expects to deliver a memorable season

The Jets decided not to play Rodgers during the preseason, and while there was some merit to the arguments of giving him exhibition game reps, the reluctance they felt was warranted. His 2023 season lasted just four snaps, as he stunningly tore his Achilles after being sacked on their opening drive. Rodgers hasn't played a full game in 20 months. It's been a minute.

Rodgers says he's in a positive mind space, but only time will tell if he can resemble the elite quarterback he was for the Packers for more than a decade. Does his standard of greatness mean a Super Bowl? Of course it does. He approved a trade to the Jets because the roster is equipped for a deep playoff run. This marriage exists as long as he has that fire in his belly.

If Rodgers intends to quantify greatness, however, he knows where his bar is set. Prior to his departure from Green Bay, he earned league MVP honors in back-to-back seasons (2020-21), averaging a stunning 4,207 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and four interceptions. The effort was all for naught -- the Packers failed to reach the Super Bowl in both years.

Pressure is a Privilege?

Jets' last Super Bowl appearance came in 1969

The unbridled enthusiasm from a long-tortured Jets fanbase is fair, but the championship-or-bust narrative leaves them almost no margin for error in a loaded AFC. And while the tabloid headlines can be ignored, the locker room is still missing a crucial playmaker in edge-rusher Haason Reddick . Who knows how long his contract-related absence will hinder their goals.

The Jets will only go as far as Rodgers takes them, but he can't run the offense all by himself. He luckily has the luxury of looking to third-year receiver Garrett Wilson who, if the stars align, could produce a revered season. The former first-round pick has already caught touchdowns from four Jets quarterbacks not named Rodgers, and totaled 2,145 yards on 178 receptions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stats: Garrett Wilson won the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022, racking up a rookie franchise-record 1,103 receiving yards. He followed that campaign up with a career-high 95 receptions for 1,042 yards in 2023.

Actions will speak louder than words for a team that's never received the benefit of the doubt. The Jets have the longest active playoff drought in the league (13 years), and their last Super Bowl appearance came before man even stepped on the moon. Anything short of a title with Rodgers will be labeled a failure, but who wouldn't sign up for the opportunity and challenge?

