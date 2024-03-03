Highlights The Boston Celtics are the front-runners in the East with a dominant roster.

The Celtics' offensive and defensive stats put them above all Eastern Conference teams.

Western teams with size and defenses present the biggest challenge to the Celtics.

With a little more than 20 games remaining in the season, the Boston Celtics appear to be the consensus favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Posting a record of 46-12, the Celtics sit atop the Eastern Conference. And after extending their winning streak to 10 games, no team has seen a hot streak like the Celtics this season. They are more balanced, more experienced, and have the ability to overwhelm most teams by sheer star power. Since 2010, the Celtics have won 694 games, good enough to lead the league.

But the Celtics have won zero titles within that time. Annual trips to the Eastern Conference Finals plus a Finals appearance in 2022 have given the organization reason for hope. With such lofty expectations comes a target every team aims for. Can any team in the east stop the red-hot Celtics? And if not, is there a team that has a favorable matchup to give them a chance?

Just too good

The Celtics have their deepest roster in years

The Celtics are unstoppable. With a roster consisting of five players averaging 13 or more points per game, they can score from all three levels. Led by stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics possess a duo capable of contending with any superstar in the league. However, it is their versatility and depth that have put the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference.

Key Player's PPG Player PPG Min. Per Game FG% Jayson Tatum 27.0 35.9 47.5% Jaylen Brown 22.3 33.5 49.9% Kristaps Porzingis 20.2 29.6 52.5% Derrick White 15.6 32.2 46.7% Jrue Holiday 13.0 33.3 47.9%

The addition of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday during the off-season more than accommodated for the loss of former 2021-2022 defensive player of the year Marcus Smart. But the acquisition of Holiday from the Milwaukee Bucks and the increased role of guard Derrick White has more than made up for Smart's departure so much so that the Celtics rank fifth in the league with 110.2 points allowed per game.

Their defensive prowess is only matched by their ability to score. Also ranked fifth in the league for total points per game, the Celtics average 120.7 points per game. Their point differential is +10.4, good enough for first in the league.

No one stands a chance

The best option to stop the Celtics boils down to the most obvious one

When assessing which teams in the Eastern Conference have the ability to halt Celtic's dominance, the list is short. The Bucks are struggling to find their identity and rhythm and teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks are either too inexperienced or lack the talent to beat the Celtics in a best-of-seven series.

In fact, the Celtics are a combined 10-2 against those teams this season, including In-Season Tournament play. The record jumps to 12-3 when the top five teams in the conference are included.

Record vs Top teams in the East Team Record PPG Against FG% Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 118.0 47.9% Milwaukee Bucks 1-1 110.5 44.6% New York Knicks 4-0 117.8 52.1% Philadelphia 76ers 3-1 115.5 47.3% Orlando Magic 2-1 112.7 47.1%

They have breezed through the Eastern Conference thus far. However, if any team will emerge as an obstacle for the Celtics, perhaps it will come from the Western Conference. While most teams see less success in interconference play, the Celtics' 13-6 record against Western Conference teams shows a potential crack in their armor.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have beaten the Celtics in their lone match-up by deploying versatile line-ups that include strong perimeter defenders and exceptional talent in the low post.

Players like the Nuggets' Aaron Gordon match up well with Tatum and Brown due to his size and athleticism. He's a player that teams like the Bucks lack. The Cavaliers and Knicks also lack the size and athleticism to compete with Tatum and Brown. Because of this lack of resistance, the Celtics are expected to waltz through the Eastern Conference. And they should.

A lack of talent and post-season experience will give the Celtics the advantage. The same Celtics organization that has made the playoffs 13 times in the last 15 seasons. Barring a collapse, one thing is clear:

The path to winning the 2024 NBA Finals goes through the Celtics.