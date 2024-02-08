Highlights The Golden State Warriors may need to be active at the trade deadline to salvage their underwhelming season.

The Golden State Warriors are in a strange predicament, whereby they may have to become one of the NBA’s most active teams at the trade deadline in an effort to salvage their so far, severely underwhelming 2023-24 campaign, to give them a chance at qualifying for a Play-In tournament berth.

But, trading their assets may be challenging, with league insider Mark Medina arguing that neither Chris Paul nor Andrew Wiggins, two of their most likely trade candidates, have a ‘robust market’ for teams to be willing to engage in trade conversations.

Will stars be leaving the Bay Area?

23-25 losing record, 11th in West

With Golden State seemingly rooted outside an NBA Play-In tournament spot, where they sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 23-25 losing record, much has been made of whether the organization will engage in trade conversations pertaining to their stars amid today’s trade deadline.

When Chris Paul went down with a fractured hand last month, it was viewed as a huge loss to not only the Warriors' overall team offense, but also superstar Stephen Curry, in particular, as the veteran point-guard had somewhat helped mitigate the three-point prowess' offensive workload, a role he has had to take on due to his teammates' shooting inconsistencies and subsequent faltering scoring.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category Stat League Rank PTS 118.9 6th FG% 47.2 18th 3PT FG% 37.3 9th AST% 65.8 4th REB% 51.9 3rd PIE 50.3 16th

But with 38-year-old Paul still unavailable to help on the hardwood, and the Warriors continuing to tally up the losses, there were rumors that he could be on his way out of the Bay Area after only half a season. But, he wasn't alone, with The Athletic's Shams Charania also naming wing, Andrew Wiggins, as a potential outgoing at the deadline.

However, Medina previously reported that while the Warriors certainly have the assets to trade, such as a Wiggins, Paul and even Klay Thompson, who has had a year full of career-lows in the statistics column of his own, Golden State would face a huge challenge of being able to make deals with teams concerning these players due to them all not being at their best value.

While Wiggins still seems to be the Warriors' most likely trade candidate out of the three aforementioned stars, especially with the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga at forward, it remains to be seen whether the Warriors will be able to strike up a deal in the first place, let alone get it over the line.

Questions still loom over durability and consistency

Medina argues that neither Paul, nor Wiggins, have a robust market out there for the Warriors to be able to engage in trade conversations, but for different reasons.

For Paul, there are concerns over his durability, having already missed out a chunk of this season due to injury, while for Wiggins, it is more about his inconsistencies in a Golden State team that has such great individual talent like Steph Curry.

“Specifically with Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins, I don't think that there's really a robust market for them. Paul isn't even on the court healthy because of his fractured hand, and there’s always going to be questions about his durability. With Wiggins, he hasn't been a consistent player whatsoever. So if I'm in a team, thinking about Wiggins, I would have more concerns that he'd be even more inconsistent, because he wouldn't have the same luxury of playing with Steph or Klay.”

Stars' respective market values have ‘depressed’

Wiggins: 12.4 PPG, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, Paul: 8.9 PPG, 7.2 AST, 1.1 STL

Medina compares the Warriors’ disappointing stars to items at a yard sale which are difficult to off-load as nobody seems to want them, showcasing how difficult it may be for Golden State to move forward at the deadline.

“Their performances have seen their market values depress and even though both players haven't panned out as hoped for different reasons, as a result, it's almost the equivalent of a yard sale. You're trying to get rid of things that you don't want, but the neighbors don't want it either. So it's going to be tough."

These comments largely stray as a result of the severe drop-off in offensive production, particularly from Wiggins, who is still in the age of his prime, though, his scoring slump has seen him average a career-low 12.4 points on a 44.3 percent shooting clip and 31.9 percent from three-point range, the lowest conversion rate since his sophmore season in 2015-16.

Furthermore, Wiggins' All-Star-caliber perimeter defense, which was crucial in Golden State's run to the title in 2022 has been non-existent, whereby he is, so far, failing to hold his opponents to a reduced scoring average than their season output, especially from the perimeter. From less than 10 feet away from the basket, his opponents score at 3.4 percent greater efficiency than when facing any other opponent.

Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Shooting Category Andrew Wiggins Chris Paul PTS FG% PTS FG% Drives 2.8 48.3 2.3 48.4 Catch-and-shoot 2.6 28.8 3.1 45.3 Pull-ups 1.7 35.5 4.0 38.0

Paul, who was moved to the bench for the first time in his 19-year NBA career by head coach Steve Kerr, has also produced a career-low scoring output, averaging a mere 8.9 points, the only season of his career so far in which he has failed to produce double-digit scoring.

However, as previously mentioned, it is his health which has led him to be more of a trade candidate over his on-court production, where despite having played in only 32 of the Warriors' 48 games, he is still the team's leading ball distributor, averaging 7.2 assists per contest, marginally ahead of Draymond Green's 6.1 assists.

Nonetheless, availability is the best ability, and with Paul's durability in question, and Wiggins being unable to find his shooting stroke with any form of consistency, the Warriors will likely field offers for their two stars, but whether these offers present themselves is an entirely different question.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.