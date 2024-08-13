Highlights Man City denies interest in Luis Diaz, despite reports of €70m deal and five-year contract agreed.

Manchester City are not interested in Luis Diaz despite reports they have agreed a five-year deal with the Liverpool winger ahead of a summer transfer, according to James Pearce.

The Premier League champions are looking to replace forward Julian Alvarez after he completed a €95million move to Atletico Madrid this week, with Pep Guardiola allowing him to move on after he asked to leave for more regular first-team football.

And they have now identified Anfield star Diaz as a prime target, with a five-year contract agreed with the Colombia international about a move to the Etihad Stadium according to El Chringuito.

Man City Agree Terms with Luis Diaz

Five-year deal, City ready to pay €70m

With Alvarez leaving the club permanently, City had reportedly moved to make a shock swoop for former FC Porto winger Diaz by agreeing a five-year contract.

It's also stated by the Spanish outlet that the Premier League champions are willing to splash €70million to convince the Reds to part ways with him, with the new season set to start this weekend.

Anthony Gordon and Luis Diaz's Club Statistics (2023/24) Statistics Anthony Gordon Luis Diaz Appearances (starts) 35 (34) 37 (32) Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Shots (per 90 mins) 2.49 3.22 Shots on Target (per 90 mins) 0.90 1.10 Goals scored (per 90 mins) 0.34 0.27 Goals and assists (per 90 mins) 1.57 1.60 Assists (per 90 mins) 0.37 0.77

However according to James Pearce there is no truth to any links between the Colombian and Man City, with Liverpool expecting him to be part of their squad for the 2024/25 campaign under Arne Slot.

Liverpool are also keen to strengthen in attack with links to Newcastle star Anthony Gordon this summer, although reports suggest that sales are needed at Anfield to fund a move for the former Everton academy star. However, Pearce added that the Reds have had no approaches from any clubs this summer for the Colombian.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Luis Diaz has registered 16 goals and 10 assists in 67 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

Liverpool Eye Zubimendi Alternative

Wataru Endo could be given Anfield reprieve

Liverpool were hit with a huge blow in their plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season after receiving confirmation that top target Martin Zubimendi has rejected a move to Anfield.

The number six position has emerged as a priority for the Reds, but having failed to convince the Spaniard to leave Real Sociedad this summer they may now look to give Wataru Endo another opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that the club are unlikely to try and sign any alternative to Zubimendi, and as a result Endo is likely to stay at Anfield and compete for his place in the squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.