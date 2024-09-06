Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s future remains in his own hands despite ongoing pressure following a poor start to the season, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Dutch tactician is back under scrutiny three games into the new Premier League season, with reports speculating on names that could replace him at Old Trafford.

Last weekend’s 3-0 home loss to Liverpool saw Man United slump to 14th in the table, with just four points from nine and back-to-back losses before the international break.

Speaking to the media after the defeat, Ten Hag refused to accept a negative view of the result and remained adamant that the Red Devils have ‘a big chance’ to lift another trophy at the end of the season.

Ten Hag pointed out that three of his players – Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Alejandro Garnacho – had their first starts of the season and expressed hope for Manuel Ugarte’s quick integration into the squad.

The Uruguayan, who joined Man United on deadline day, is yet to play a minute of competitive football this season and, according to Ten Hag, needs to build his fitness before he can contribute to the team.

Southgate Linked with Man Utd Job

Amid growing pressure on Ten Hag

Reports this week have once again linked former England manager Gareth Southgate with the Man United job, months after he was considered as a potential replacement for Ten Hag ahead of the new season. Some reports in the summer even listed Southgate as the "number one manager target" for INEOS had they sacked Ten Hag.

Speaking to GMS, Jacobs suggested that now Southgate is a free agent, his name is likely to be associated with the Man Utd job again, amid growing pressure on Ten Hag:

“Football is ultimately a results-driven business, and nobody has said to Ten Hag he's definitively got the full season. “I don't think any top manager, regardless of their contract, would have that guarantee, but certainly not at a club like Manchester United. “And those that like to create a neat narrative will note that Gareth Southgate, one of the names under consideration before Ten Hag stayed, is effectively a free agent at the end of the year. “So there will always be pressure on Ten Hag to get results, but the job and his future remains in his hands.”

According to the Mirror, former Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel is also back in the frame and is seen as an ‘ideal target’ to step in for Ten Hag if he loses his job this season.

Tuchel left Bayern at the end of last season and was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League before Man United announced their decision to stick with Ten Hag for the foreseeable future.

Southgate has not managed a club since leaving Middlesbrough 18 years ago and recently stepped down from his role as England manager after failing to secure a trophy in nearly eight years at the helm.

Gareth Southgate's England Record (2016-2024) Matches 102 Wins 64 Draws 20 Losses 18 Goals scored 230 Goals conceded 86

Casemiro ‘to Leave’ Man Utd in 2025

Clubs in Turkey showing huge interest

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is expected to leave the club in 2025, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano suggested he expects Casemiro to remain at the club despite recent rumours of interest from Turkey, but not beyond the 2024/25 season.

With Manuel Ugarte set to be integrated into the first team to replace him, the Brazilian could soon face an uphill battle for regular minutes at Old Trafford after a difficult start to the season.

