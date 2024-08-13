Highlights Noah Lyles has been accused of faking illness during the Olympics by NFL star Tyreek Hill.

The American sprinter came third in the 200m final, securing a bronze medal, but later revealed he was suffering from COVID-19.

Hill, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, doesn't believe Lyles, however, but that may stem from previous comments made by the sprinter about the NFL and the NBA.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has accused American sprinter Noah Lyles of faking illness during the Paris Olympics, which saw him carted off the track in a wheelchair.

Lyles, having won gold in the 100m sprint after running a personal best of 9.78 seconds, had everyone’s heads turning ahead of the 200m race, where he was labelled favourite to cross the line first. After a surprising third-place finish behind fellow American Kenny Bednarek and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, Lyles immediately received medical assistance and was taken off the track in a wheelchair. He later revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 two days prior.

Noah Lyles' Beef With NBA & NFL Players

Ahead of entering the Games, Lyles was known for past comments about NFL and NBA players - one which caused controversy and backlash. Talking during the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Lyles questioned why NBA Finals winners call themselves “world champions”, given the lack of international competition.

“World champion of what? The United States?” he said. “There ain’t no flags in the NBA.”

The comment created a chain reaction of criticism from NBA stars, which even saw a dig from USA Basketball’s official X account after winning gold during the Paris Games.

Tyreek Hill Accuses Noah Lyles of Faking Illness

Hill, a former Chiefs Super Bowl winner, clearly hasn’t forgotten Lyles' comments, when, in talking on the Up & Adams podcast, he was quick to question the sprinter’s honesty.

“Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him,” he said, when asked about Lyles’ past comments.

“He wants to come out and pretend like he’s sick - I feel like that’s horseradish. So for him to do that and say that we’re not world champions of our sport. Come on, bruh, just speak on what you know about and that’s track.”

The wide receiver even went as far as saying he would beat the Olympic champion in a race despite registering a top speed four miles per hour slower than Lyles, which clocked at just above 27mph during the 100m final.

“I would beat Noah Lyles [in a race]. And when I beat him, I’ll put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business.”

COVID at the Paris Olympics

Ahead of this year’s Olympic Games, the International Olympic Committee dropped all previous COVID-19 protocols, deciding that athletes and teams should be allowed to determine whether or not they were physically able to compete.

The World Health Organisation pointed out that cases of COVID were present among athletes at the Games, where at least 40 athletes tested positive for the virus - among those being Team GB’s swimmer Adam Peaty, who tested positive less than 24 hours after his silver medal performance in the 100m breaststroke final.

Despite spells of criticism, Lyles has embraced adding two more Olympic medals to his existing collection of a bronze from Tokyo 2020. After sharing an image of a negative COVID test, he was quick to celebrate his success with Team USA teammates, having been spotted partying in a Paris nightclub after the Games’ closing ceremony on Sunday.