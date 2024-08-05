Highlights Noah Lyles stunned everybody with a last-minute lead to win his first Olympic gold in a photo-finish sprint at the Stade de France.

The 100m final was record-breaking; the first time every athlete ran under 10 seconds, showcasing the slim margins between the competitors.

Lyles' surprise victory over Thompson by 0.005 seconds led to a heartfelt reaction.

Team USA sprinter Noah Lyles claimed a stunning 100m title at the Stade de France in the men's final, despite being outside the medal places for most of the race. Post-race analysis has shown how Lyles was sat in eighth place for the first 50m of the race before moving through the gears to claim his first Olympic gold in a remarkable victory.

Athletics journalist Jonathan Gault posted on X: “Olympic 100m race analysis. Noah Lyles was last at 30 metres and did not lead at any point until the final steps. But he was leading when it counted." A graphic was also posted by Gault that showed how Lyles was in seventh place as late as halfway into the race and wasn’t the front-runner in the final until its very last moments.

Men's 100m Final at Paris Olympics

Lyles pipped Jamaican Kishane Thompson to the title by 0.005 seconds, with the win being decided in a photo-finish. Thompson had looked set to claim the gold medal, after moving into the lead 30 metres into the race and remaining there until the final stages when Lyles snatched victory. The American eventually finished with a new personal best time of 9.79.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: The 100m final at the Paris Olympics was the first time ever that every athlete ran under 10 seconds.

The post-race analysis also demonstrated the wafer-thin margins that separate athletes at this high level of competition, with just 0.12 seconds between Lyles in first place and Oblique Seville in eighth. Defending champion Lamont Jacobs of Italy had a disappointing end to the race and slipped out of the medal places and into fifth despite being third until the final 30 metres. The race was officially the fastest in history, with all eight men finishing in under 10 seconds.

Noah Lyles' Reaction to Winning 100m Gold

The victor, Lyles, expressed his surprise at the result after the race, saying: "I did think [Thompson] had it at the end. I went up to him while we were waiting, and said 'I think you’ve got that, good going', and then my name popped up, and I'm like 'oh my gosh, I'm amazing.' I'm going to be honest, I wasn't ready to see it and that's the first time I've ever said that. I wasn't ready to see it. It was hard for me to picture where we were, and I guess that was a good thing. I was fortunate to have [Jamaica’s] Oblique Seville next to me because all throughout the year he’s been hitting that acceleration that I wasn’t hitting. I wasn’t going to let him go.”

Kishane Thompson's reaction to 100m final

Thompson reflected on his disappointment at missing out on gold, an achievement that would have made him the first Jamaican to win a global 100m title since Usain Bolt: "I'm a bit disappointed, but I’m super happy and grateful at the same time,” he said. “I wasn’t patient enough with my speed and myself, I should have let my speed bring me to the line. I’ve learned from it. I couldn’t see Noah, but I think he could see me and said, ‘hey, Kishane, I thought you got it’. But he was too far to my right, so I wasn’t sure. This is my closest race. It was that close."

Men's 100m final Position Athlete Country Time 1. Noah Lyles USA 9.79 2. Kishane Thompson JAM 9.79 3. Fred Kerley USA 9.81 4. Akani Simbine RSA 9.82 5. Lamont Jacobs ITA 9.85 6. Letsile Tebogo BOT 9.86 7. Kenneth Bednarek USA 9.88 8. Oblique Seville JAM 9.91

Focus for Lyles will now switch to the 200 metres, as he aims to improve on the bronze medal he claimed in the event at Tokyo 2020.