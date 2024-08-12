Highlights Noah Lyles' mother has criticised Paris 2024 Olympics security for not helping her son when he collapsed.

Lyles narrowly won the 100m sprint, but finished third in the 200m final.

Despite testing positive for Covid, Lyles still competed and won a bronze medal in the 200m race.

Noah Lyles' mother has hit out at the Paris 2024 Olympics' security team for their actions after her son collapsed following one of his events at the games. The American athlete came into the summer's event as one of the favourites to take gold in each of his races. First, he competed in the 100m sprint and was involved in one of the most dramatic races in Olympics history.

Lyles won the event by the narrowest of margins, beating Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by five thousandths of a second. Despite his opponent's feet seemingly crossing the finishing line first, the American was handed the win as his chest got across before Thompson's. With one gold medal already under his belt, he then took part in the 200m final, with hopes of adding another to his tally.

Unfortunately for Lyles, it didn't quite work out for him. This time, the American finished third, 0.24 seconds behind Botswana's Letsile Tebogo in first. It was after the race that made headlines, though, as Lyles was seen clutching his chest and collapsing to the ground. Watching from the stands, Lyles' mother has now blasted security for their actions during the moment.

Lyles' Mother Released a Statement Online About the Security Team

She claimed they refused to help her son

Watching her son clearly struggling to catch his breath, clutching his chest can't have been easy for Keisha Caine, Lyles' mother who was in the stands. Matters were only made worse when, according to Caine, she begged security to send for a doctor to help her son, but they apparently refused to do so. Days after the incident, she's since released a statement online condemning them for their actions.

"This was one of the scariest moments of my life! Watching my son hold his chest gasping for air while security refused to call for a Dr. as I begged them to send him help. They also refused to do anything to help. They totally ignored me! No parent should ever have to experience this feeling of helplessness."

With that said, Caine then went on to credit the NBC Olympics team for the way they helped her during the incident, saying: "However, I want to thank the NBC Olympics team for helping me during this moment. Thank you for seeing me and my son as human beings and not just another story."

She also thanked the USA Olympics staff, before providing a brief update on Lyles, revealing that he was getting better after the event. Considering his status as an athlete, it was unusual to see the runner struggling to catch his breath after the race, but considering it has since been revealed that he tested positive for Covid-19, it's not too surprising.

Lyles Tested Positive for COVID Before the Event

He still chose to take part

Considering the 200m race has always been Lyles' strong point, many expected him to dominate the event at the Olympics. Having already won the 100m final, and regularly coming out on top of the 200m finals across varying championships, it was deemed a foregone conclusion that he'd be victorious.

Unfortunately, the American tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before the race took place. Rather than sit it out and focus on recovering, he decided to take part anyway, trying to get his hands on the gold medal. So, while he ultimately fell short of victory, the fact he still did well enough to take home a bronze medal while dealing with the virus is impressive enough.