Noah Lyles from Team USA is the Olympic 100m champion. In what was maybe the closest 100m race of all time, Lyles pipped Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson at the line to claim his first Olympic gold medal by 0.005 seconds.

After his historic victory, the American sprinter took to X, formerly Twitter, to speak to his fans. One of Lyles’ posts was a touching tribute to his late high school coach, Rashawn Jackson, who passed away earlier this summer, with the Olympic Champion dedicating his win to him. Lyles followed that heartfelt tribute up with an inspiring message of his own.

He stated: “I have Asthma, allergies, dyslexia, ADD, anxiety, and Depression. But I will tell you that what you have does not define what you can become. Why Not You!”

Noah Lyles' Battles to Become 100m Champion

Lyles’ victory gets more and more inspiring the more you discover what he has been through. Asthma has been something that he has had to deal with since he was a child. In an interview with CNN in 2020, Lyles told the network: “Asthma definitely affects kind of everything I do in terms of health, physical fitness, and sometimes even emotional well-being." Lyles has also said that from about three to four, all the way to about seven years old, he had to deal with asthma and asthma attacks and was in the hospital maybe every third night.

Speaking about his ADD and dyslexia, the Team USA star said that he was diagnosed with the two conditions around second grade… which made standardised testing and even simple tasks like spelling tests extremely difficult. It takes so much work and dedication to become an Olympic level athlete, and even more if you have to go through what Lyles went through as a child. But Lyles has shown that if you have the spirit and determination, it doesn’t matter what you have been through, you can make it. The American isn’t just an Olympic athlete, he’s now an Olympic champion.

Lyles’ story and what he has been through to get to this position certainly needs more recognition and hopefully his tweet does that. Not only to give the sprinter his much-deserved praise, but also to show prospective athletes out there that they have a chance to make it, even if they are going through the hardest battles. His message of “Why Not You!” should be read by the masses.

Noah Lyles at the Paris Olympics

Even heading into the final, it seemed Lyles was being doubted. He came into these Games as the reigning 100m world champion, but despite his gold medal performance in the World Championships in 2023, he disappointed in the heats and semi-finals. British runner Louie Hinchcliffe won the American’s heat, with Hinchcliffe clocking in at 9.98 seconds to Lyles’ 10.04. In the semi-final, it was much quicker from Lyles but still only good enough for second place, as Oblique Seville of Jamaica won the race with a time of 9.81, 0.02 seconds faster than Lyles. Both men looked like they had much more to give in the final, though.

After his slightly lacklustre qualifying races, it seemed as if Lyles wasn’t the favourite heading into the final despite being the world champion. Instead, that title fell to Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson. Lyles, however, had done what he needed to, and made the final, and would have known that the qualifying times don’t matter as long as you make it.

Then, in what Michael Johnson described as “absolutely” the best 100m final he has watched, Lyles came through when it mattered, and once again overcame all the odds, this time to claim the biggest prize of all, Olympic gold in the 100m, establishing himself as the fastest man in the world.

Lyles won’t have too much time to celebrate his victory as he has the 200m heats on the 5th of August, the day after his 100m glory. If you thought he was good in the 100m, the American holds the fourth-fastest time in 200m history with 19.31, behind only Yohan Blake and, of course, Usain Bolt.