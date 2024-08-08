Highlights Noah Lyles tested positive for Covid-19 before the men's 200m final, explaining his underwhelming performance in the event.

Lyles was seen in a wheelchair after the race as he struggled to walk after falling ill with the virus.

Despite high expectations, Lyles had to settle for bronze in the 200m race while Botswana's Tebogo claimed gold.

American sprinter Noah Lyles has tested positive for Covid-19 following the men's 200m final at the 2024 Olympics, it has been confirmed. Lyles, who won 100m gold earlier in the Games, shockingly fell to third place in Thursday's race, despite being viewed as one of the favourites for top spot.

However, following the completion of the race, it was revealed that the reason for the lacklustre performance was down to the fact that Lyles was carrying the respiratory disease, something that it is believed he had tested positive for before taking to the track.

Lyles Unable to Walk After Race

The sprinter was seen sitting on a wheelchair after his race

After the race, Lyles could be seen grasping for air and collapsing on the floor with some discomfort after posting a time of 19.70. He received medical assistance and would later be helped onto a wheelchair after being unable to leave of his own accord.

As many began to speculate what the athlete was suffering from, the 27-year-old's mother confirmed to NBC News that her son had fallen ill with the virus, having produced a positive test on Tuesday.

Speculation regarding Lyle's condition first arose in his 200m semi-final where he shockingly came second behind eventual gold medal winner Letsile Tebogo. However, it was argued that the American was simply conserving energy for the final. Lyles had aspirations of becoming the first Olympic sprinter since Usain Bolt to win both the 100 and 200m final in the same year, and the first American to do so since Carl Lewis in 1984.

Former sprinter Michael Johnson had predicted that Lyles was unwell following the event, suggesting that if it was an injury then there would be no way the medalist would've been able to run as fast as he did:

"He certainly isn’t carrying an injury because you can’t do this with an injury, you can’t run 19.70. If there’s anything, there’s some sort of illness that has zapped his energy from the ability to actually carry that speed all the way through."

Tebogo Takes 200m Gold

The winner ran a 19.46

With Lyles out of contention, it was left to Tebogo to take home the gold medal in comfortable fashion. The Botswana star finished with a time of 19.46 seconds, with his closest challenger being Liberia's Kenny Bednarek. A World Championship bronze medalist in 2023, his place on the first step of the podium this time around made up for a disappointing result of sixth in the 100m, where he is also the current World Championship silver medalist.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Letsile Tebogo became Botswana's first-ever Olympic gold medalist with his win in the 200m final.

In an emotional moment post-race, Tebogo dedicated his historic victory to his late mother, who passed away earlier this year.