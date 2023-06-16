CM Punk will make his highly anticipated return to AEW this weekend as Tony Khan drops a brand-new show, Collision, on Saturday, 17th June.

Punk's return to the company came as a huge shock to wrestling fans who thought he was done with the company following a 'controversial' backstage altercation with The Elite at a media scrum following the All Out last year.

The aftermath of the highly publicized incident saw Punk suspended indefinitely and stripped of the AEW World Heavyweight title that he won at the event. The incident saw AEW plunged into turmoil as storylines and plans had to be dramatically altered.

Latest news on CM Punk

While Punk and AEW are the talk of the wrestling world right now heading into Saturday, WWE is said to have no interest at all in the situation involving Punk, Khan and AEW, with a top WWE creative member saying "Punk is a disaster".

A report from Ringside News touched on CM Punk's upcoming return to AEW this Saturday when they reached out to WWE creative for their thoughts. According to the report, nobody within the WWE is taking an interest in Punk or AEW, and while the news of his return is obviously the talk of the wrestling industry right now, Punk is not on WWE's radar at all.

"Punk is a disaster, and Tony has injured his own company in so many ways by bringing him back”. The creative team member followed up by saying the WWE is too busy riding their own wave of momentum to worry about "CM Punk and Tony Khan's failures".

AEW Collision debuts on TNT this Saturday, June 17th at 8PM Eastern Time

The wrestling world will be watching in anticipation when CM Punk returns to AEW this Saturday on Collision in his home city of Chicago with a live microphone in his hand.

The debut episode of the show is certainly not one to miss and Punk, who is a 2-time AEW World Champion despite the controversies surrounding his tenure in the promotion so far, will likely find himself a target of current AEW champion, MJF, sooner rather than later.

Punk and MJF were in the middle of building a huge feud between the two talented talkers which resulted in an epic war of words between them in late 2021. MJF picked up the first victory over Punk on Dynamite, with Punk returning the favor at AEW Revolution 2022 in a dog collar match.

The pay-off for this feud undoubtedly would have been a world championship feud between the two, but it sadly never came to pass due to the circumstances that resulted in Punk leaving the company.

While a WWE return for CM Punk in the future seems impossible, it remains to be seen if Punk's latest run in All Elite Wrestling will be a successful one, or if it is a disaster waiting to happen.