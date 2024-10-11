If all hell breaks loose, there's one guy we need to call — Conor McGregor. Because his reaction when a brawl nearly erupted at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship weigh-in event Friday in Marbella, Spain, could not have been any greater.

McGregor showed Friday that his reflexes remain up to scratch as he rushed to intervene and separate main event fighters Franco Tenaglia and Tono Soto from scrapping ahead of their Saturday showdown on DAZN. The BKFC event, dubbed BKFC on DAZN: Tenaglia vs Soto, is the promotion's 24th event of the year and third in 2024 that takes place in Europe, albeit in a Spanish bullring.

Since McGregor bought a stake in the company BKFC boss David Feldman founded, the rising fighting league has gone from strength to strength.

Conor McGregor Breaks Apart a Brawl

The fighters scrap for real Saturday in Spain

More to follow…