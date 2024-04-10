Highlights Noel Gallagher predicts Arsenal will beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title.

Manchester City have fallen behind with 70 points in a 3-way race, with Arsenal & Liverpool tied on 71 points

All 3 teams face tough run-ins, but City have the easiest fixtures on paper.

Arsenal have been tipped to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the Premier League title by singer Noel Gallagher as the trio look set to compete in a tense battle to lift the trophy in the final few weeks of the season.

As it stands, Arsenal currently lead the way at the top of England's top flight. City have won the Premier League for the past three seasons, winning it with ease back in 2020-21 before edging ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal respectively in the two campaigns prior to become the first club to win it three times in a row since Manchester United did so in the late 2000s. With Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland having played key roles in winning the trophy last season, many backed them to do so once again and become the first top-flight side to win four consecutive titles in English history.

But City haven't been at their best this season, and that coupled with a Liverpool resurgence and a doggedness about Arsenal has blown the title race wide open. With both of their competitors on 71 points and City slightly behind on 70, it's the first time we've seen a three-horse race for quite some time in the Premier League - though Gallagher doesn't think that his boyhood club will take the spoils, instead believing that Arsenal will take the crown due to the fact their "rock solid" manner.

Gallagher Believes Arsenal Will Win Premier League

Noel Gallagher hasn't backed the club he supports

Speaking on talkSPORT's breakfast show, the Mancunian singer said that there was not much City can do if Arsenal continue their relentless nature, claiming that he thinks Arsenal could implode every week - but so far, they've failed to do so. Gallagher said...

“No, it (the treble) isn’t on. We’re conceding too many chances. I look at Arsenal and I think they’re barely conceding a corner, let alone goals or dropping points. As you’ll know yourself, the best defence ordinarily wins the league and they’re just not giving anything up. Obviously I want City to win it, but if I was a betting man, I’ve got a sneaky suspicion that the table is going to end the way it is now. I think Arsenal will nick it on goal difference. That’s the way I see it."

How The Premier League Run-In Looks

Arsenal, Liverpool and City will be watching each other closely

In terms of the Premier League run-in, all three teams have to face Tottenham before the end of the season - and given their relative proficiency at picking up points against City, Arsenal will be hoping that their north London rivals do them a favour by knocking points off the reigning champions heading further into the season.

Arsenal have also got tough games in away trips to Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst European chasing Aston Villa and Chelsea are set to visit the Emirates - before a final-day clash against Everton could have implications at both ends of the table.

For Liverpool, their run-in is equally difficult. The Merseyside derby at Goodison Park always throws up a tough challenge, and a gauntlet of away visits to West Ham United and Aston Villa sandwich the home clash against Tottenham - before they host Wolves on the final day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have faced Wolves at home in both of their final-day showdowns when challenging Manchester City for the title, winning both times but being unable to snatch the title - and they'll be hoping to avoid disappointment for the third time running.

For City, they have the easiest run of games on paper. Home ties against Luton, Wolves and West Ham are matched by away trips to Tottenham, Brighton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest - and having been down this avenue many times before, you simply cannot rule Pep Guardiola's men out of the race.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-04-24.