Noel Hanna, a renowned climber from Northern Ireland, has tragically died while descending Annapurna’s 8.091m summit in Nepal.

It is one of the world's most dangerous mountains, something Hanna was well aware of beforehand. In fact, it has a summit-to-death rate of 27.2 percent up to 2018, according to mountainiq.com.

A vastly experienced climber, Hanna had reached the summit of Mount Everest 10 times and climbed to the highest point on all seven continents.

The death of Noel Hanna

Hanna's death comes as such a shock to his loved ones. He was something of an adventurer, having become one of the first people to ascend the Burke Khang peak located on the Nepal-Tibet border.

The list of achievements goes on and on. Hanna was the first person from Ireland to successfully climb and descend K2, the world's second-highest mountain. Only a few hundred make it back alive from K2. That statistic alone shows just how dangerous the climb is.

Hanna lost his life doing what he loved, doing something he lived for. Although seemingly insignificant now, it will be a small crumb of comfort to his loved ones in the future. He lived for the mountains. They were his escape and his passion.

His wife Lynne is also a keen climber, and the couple reached the summit of Everest together back in 2016.

Hanna lived in Dramore, County Down and was well-known within Northern Ireland for his climbing achievements. With the Mourne Mountains not far from Hanna's doorstep, it's easy to see how he became such a passionate climber.

Hanna's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though, his friend Pat Falvy told Ireland's RTE it is believed Hanna died at base camp after descending from the summit.

Falvy told the broadcaster: “I got a text in from my people in Kathmandu, which said that Noel had passed away.”

Tributes pour in for Hanna

Tributes have flooded in since the news of Hanna's passing broke.

DUP MLA for Antrim Paul Frew posted a tribute on Twitter, writing: "So sorry to hear of the death of Noel Hanna from Northern Ireland who had just become the 1st Irish climber to summit Annapurna.

"Noel was an absolute legend climbing K2, Manaslu, and Everest 10 times! My thoughts & prayers are with his family at this sad time."

He was an inspiration to those who chose to follow the same adventure, and a wonderful man who had time for everyone.

The climbing and wider community have lost one their most prominent figures, but even in his passing, Hanna will continue to inspire many more people to reach different summits around the world.