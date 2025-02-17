The Ballon d'Or has always been a prestigious award, going back to when English wing wizard Stanley Matthews was named the first winner in 1956. Up until 1995, it was better known as the European Footballer of the Year Award. That's exactly what it was, an accolade for the best player in Europe.

Of course, over the years, many leading players from other continents have come to play and astonish in European leagues. Lionel Messi springs to mind. The Argentine has won the award eight times.

But Messi, like any other non-European, would not be eligible to win it until 1995. That was the year when the award was opened up to any nationality. While we could try and predict who could win it in the future, this is a list of non-European players who would have very much been in contention to win the Ballon d'Or pre-1995.

Jairzinho

Brazil

Although spending the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Botafogo, Jairzinho had a brief spell in Europe in the mid-1970s with Marseille. Famously, he scored in all of his nation's games in the 1970 World Cup, which Brazil won by beating Italy 4-1 in the final.

As a right-sided attacker, Jairzinho needed little time or space to punish opponents with a clinical finish. He scored the decisive goal against England in the group stages of the 1970 World Cup. He was to score more goals in the 1974 tournament. However, on this occasion, Brazil were knocked out at the semi-final stage.

Garrincha

Brazil

Garrincha probably doesn’t get talked about in the same breath as Pele, but it was he who inspired Brazil to the 1962 World Cup. With Pele injured early in the tournament, he was too much for England, with a brace of goals against them in the quarter-finals. The winger then scored two more in the semis over Chile, before playing in the win in the final over Czechoslovakia.

A great deal of Garrincha’s career was spent at Botafogo. Had he played in a different era, you can imagine a host of European clubs looking to lure him west. In 1962, one of his peak years, aged 29, the Ballon d’Or was won by Dukla Prague’s Josef Masopust. He was a great player, but on the losing side against Garrincha in the 1962 World Cup final.

Gabriel Batistuta

Argentina

Although Gabriel Batistuta played in the era when he was eligible to win the Ballon d’Or, he could feel himself unfortunate for not being in the top three in 1995. This is the year George Weah was named winner, with Jurgen Klinsmann in second.

The Argentine scored 26 goals in 32 league games for Fiorentina. This made him Serie A's top scorer. Yet Batistuta never featured in the top three rankings for the Ballon d’Or, despite his incredible 203 Fiorentina goals in 331 games. A great striker who had a rocket of a strike on him and probably deserved more recognition.

Teofilo Cubillas

Peru

Unlike so many South American stars of the 1970s, Teofilo Cubillas did actually play in Europe. He played for Basel and Porto. The midfielder helped Peru knock out Argentina in the qualification stage of the 1970 World Cup. It was a tournament Cubillas enjoyed, playing in three competitions from 1970 to 1982. In 1978, he was the competition’s second-highest scorer with five goals.

Cubillas also inspired his country to win the 1975 Copa America, where they beat Brazil on their way to glory. All in all, he netted 28 goals in 81 Peru caps. At this peak in 1978, it was Hamburg’s Kevin Keegan who won the Ballon d’Or.

Careca

Brazil

Experts say that had Careca been fully fit in 1982, Brazil would have won the World Cup. Agile, athletic and skilful, Careca came to Europe from Sao Paulo to play for Napoli. There he created a great deal of on-field chemistry with Diego Maradona. He would win the Serie A title with the club in 1990, along with the 1989 UEFA Cup.

He scored 96 goals in Italy in 221 appearances during a time when defences were incredibly stingy when it came to giving away chances. Careca also had a decent strike rate for Brazil, with 29 strikes in 60 caps.

Socrates

Brazil

Socrates was a stylish and hugely talented midfielder, who simply glided around the pitch. An influential player of the Brazil sides in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, he had a short spell in Europe with Fiorentina. In many ways, Socrates was the last of a dying breed of artistic footballers, who used their brains more than their athleticism.

There is no doubt, he is one of the best players not to have won a major honour. Although memories of Socrates’ wonderful array of passing far eclipse anything as ethereal as winning a trophy. How Brazil would love a player of his quality today.

Zico

Brazil