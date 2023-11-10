Highlights Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame linebacker John Anderson kicked a 39-yard field goal in 1979.

Years before joining the New England Patriots, wide receiver Wes Welker kicked a field goal against them as a rookie with the Miami Dolphins.

Running back Dare Ogunbowale kicked a 29-yard field goal for the Houston Texans in 2023.

It isn't often that a non-kicker is called upon to come in and attempt field goals at the NFL level, but it does happen. And whether the kicks go in or not, it's always entertaining to see these players step out of their comfort zone to help their teams out.

We're choosing to stick with the kicks that did make it through the uprights here as we take a look at five instances in which non-kickers made a field goal.

1 Tony Galbreath, RB, New Orleans Saints (1979)

Galbreath drilled a pair of field goals against the Packers

A dual-threat running back out of Missouri, Tony Galbreath proved he could do more than just run the ball and catch the ball for the New Orleans Saints against the Green Bay Packers on September 9, 1979.

Regular Saints kicker Russell Erxleben had pulled a hamstring, so Galbreath stepped in and literally kicked off the scoring in the first quarter that day with a 23-yard field goal to give the Saints a 3-0 lead, a lead he extended in the second quarter with a 27-yarder. He also added an extra point in what turned into a 28-19 loss.

In addition to his kicking stats, Galbreath rushed the ball 15 times for 82 yards and added three receptions for 20 yards.

2 John Anderson, LB, Green Bay Packers (1979)

Anderson hit a 39-yarder against the Jets

Linebacker John Anderson found himself in an unexpected role early in his second season with the Green Bay Packers.

Facing the New York Jets on November 4, 1979, the Michigan alum was forced to step in as a kicker when Green Bay's regular kicker, Chester Marcol, suffered a leg injury, rendering him unavailable for duty.

In a surprising turn of events, Anderson, whose 25 interceptions are tied with Ray Nitschke for the most by a linebacker in Packers history, successfully kicked a 39-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 9-0 lead early in the second quarter. He also added an extra point later in the game, but the Packers ultimately took a 27-22 loss.

3 Chris Miller, QB, Atlanta Falcons (1989)

Miller's field goal accounted for the only points the Falcons scored in a 45-3 loss to the 49ers

On November 12, 1989, the Atlanta Falcons took on the defending (and eventual) Super Bowl San Francisco 49ers and things did not go well for Atlanta.

The Niners took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a one-yard touchdown run from legendary quarterback Joe Montana, but the Falcons cut the lead to four in the second quarter on a field goal. It just didn't come from regular kicker Paul McFadden, who'd pulled a muscle in his right thigh during pregame warmups.

Enter quarterback Chris Miller, who actually didn't even realize McFadden had been hurt until the timeout right before he was summoned to attempt a 23-yard field goal, which he made. It certainly wasn't pretty, but he made it. Miller later revealed he hadn't kicked a field goal since he was a junior in high school.

Those three points ultimately proved to be the only points the Falcons scored that day. From there, the Niners reeled off 38 straight points to take a 45-3 win.

4 Wes Welker, WR, Miami Dolphins (2004)

Welker had a big day against his future team as a rookie with the Dolphins

Wes Welker was the epitome of versatility; he's renowned as one of the NFL's all-time great route runners at the receiver position.

However, his first points in the NFL came in an unexpected fashion during his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins. His first point came on an extra point, but he then stepped in later to nail a 29-yard field goal against none other than the New England Patriots, with whom he made a true name for himself a couple of years later.

Despite the Dolphins taking a 24-10 loss on October 10, 2004, Welker did it all on special teams. In addition to his kicking duties that day, he returned five kickoffs for 101 yards, returned five punts for 41 yards, and made a tackle.

For his all-around effort, Welker was named Special Teams Player of the Week.

5 Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Houston Texans (2023)

Houston Texans running back and special teamer Dare Ogunbowale was the latest non-kicker to make a field goal, doing so against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2023.

The unforeseen opportunity arose when Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn had to exit the game due to a quad injury.

With the game tied 30-30 with 8:45 left in the fourth quarter, the Texans faced a critical 4th & Goal situation on Tampa Bay's 11-yard line. While not an ideal situation for DeMeco Ryans, he rolled the dice with Ogunbowale, who rewarded his trust with a successful 29-yard kick and a cheeky smirk to boot.

This clutch kick not only snatched the lead for the Texans but also paved the way for a thrilling 39-37 victory. To add to the spectacle, Ogunbowale even took on kickoff duties in the latter part of the game, showcasing his versatility in a truly unforgettable performance.

