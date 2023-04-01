Chelsea winger Noni Madueke needs to show more consistency, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old is yet to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea news - Noni Madueke

Madueke signed for Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven for a fee of £30m, according to the BBC.

The England youth international signed during the January transfer window after managing 34 goals and assists in 80 games for the Dutch club.

Since making the move to Stamford Bridge, Madueke has played just 182 minutes in the Premier League, as per FBref, so it's clear he hasn't done enough to impress Graham Potter and earn a regular starting spot.

It's a difficult situation for the former PSV winger, with Chelsea bringing in multiple new players over the last two transfer windows.

However, he's still only 21 years old, so he may have to settle for a squad role for now.

After Madueke joined the club, Potter spoke about the young winger, highlighting that he will need time to settle in. He said: "He’s an exciting player, brings a left-footed attacking option for us and competition in that area of the pitch. He’s a young player who has had a good start in his career, accumulated games for a big club in Holland. He’s ready to take the next step and we need to help him adjust to life with us and to life in the Premier League, but again he is a player our supporters will like."

What has Jones said about Madueke?

Jones has suggested that Madueke needs to show more consistency when given the chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He has to make sure there's some consistency about that and he doesn't drop off again before the end of the season. I know that Potter does like Madueke, but it's all about getting the most out of him in the moments rather than him managing entire games at this stage. So I think we'll continue to only see him in short stints."

What's next for Madueke?

As previously mentioned, Madueke is still only young and is competing with a lot of players.

Madueke has predominantly played as a right-sided winger throughout his career, according to Transfermarkt, with Potter using the likes of Raheem Sterling or Christian Pulisic in this role.

If Chelsea continue to sign new players and Madueke's game time stays limited, a loan move could be a potential solution to help continue his development.