Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge, and journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed some recent reports suggesting that he could push to leave, hinting to GIVEMESPORT that the west London club may be tempted to let him depart.

Madueke arrived at Chelsea with a host of other young talents who are all pushing for a regular place in Mauricio Pochettino's side. However, there is plenty of competition in attack, especially with Christopher Nkunku returning to action, so it's been difficult for Madueke to cement his place in the starting XI.

The England youth international signed for the Blues for a fee of £30m from PSV Eindhoven back in January, as per BBC, but he's found himself out of favour this season. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk, and Cole Palmer all appear to be ahead of him in the pecking order under Pochettino.

Madueke could push to leave Chelsea

Madueke's short time at Stamford Bridge might not have gone how he would have expected, as he's found it difficult to be given an opportunity by Pochettino this campaign. Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Pochettino wants Madueke to be more disciplined on and off the pitch, which could be a key reason for his limited minutes this term.

Madueke was spotted partying whilst injured back in September, and Pochettino told the media that he wasn't happy...

“This video, we were talking about that with him. I think it is a thing that we need to avoid. All the players need to know that when we are a player of Chelsea to try to avoid these things. It wasn’t a big issue but we always need to avoid these types of situations."

Noni Madueke - Chelsea Premier League Stats 23/24 Output Appearances 1 (5) Minutes 121 Goals 0 Assists 0 Match Rating 6.08 All stats according to WhoScored

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Madueke is in line to leave Chelsea in the January transfer window after struggling to make an impression under new manager Pochettino. With such strong competition for places in attack, Madueke needs to take advantage of every opportunity he gets, but he's failing to do so at the moment.

Madueke is still only 21 years old, so he has plenty of time to turn things around and there's no shame in not reaching the level required at Stamford Bridge just yet. A temporary departure where he can receive regular minutes and continue his development could be exactly what he needs to get his career back on track.

Jacobs has suggested that if the right offer arrives at the table for Madueke, then Chelsea could be open to allowing him to depart on loan to get some regular game time. The journalist adds that he doesn't believe Madueke is unhappy or pushing for a permanent exit, but a temporary departure could be ideal for the young winger. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"If the right kind of offer comes in to get him some minutes and then return to Chelsea, if it suits all parties and it's feasible, it could be something that is considered. But I don't think that this is a case of an unhappy player, pushing for a permanent exit, as some reports suggest."

Chelsea eyeing two January signings

As we head towards the winter window with Chelsea struggling so far this season, some of the supporters at Stamford Bridge will be hoping the club bring in reinforcements. There have been plenty of calls for the Blues to bring in a top-level striker, with Nicolas Jackson enduring an inconsistent start to life in the Premier League.

In his recent column with GIVEMESPORT, journalist Dean Jones has revealed that sources around the club believe that the arrival of two new additions is probable when the winter window opens for business. Jones confirms that there is a chance they target a new number nine, while bringing in a new centre-back is also under consideration.

Interestingly, the reliable reporter also adds that signing a new goalkeeper isn't totally out of the question, despite the west London club securing the signature of Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer window. The Spanish shot-stopper has shown signs of inconsistency since arriving at the club, but it would still be a surprise if they looked for a replacement so soon into his tenure.