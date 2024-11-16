After facing criticism for "storming down the tunnel" following Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Arsenal on 10 November, Noni Madueke has responded to the backlash. The 22-year-old’s actions sparked calls from Rio Ferdinand for a two-week fine, but it’s now clear that the outrage that followed was blown out of proportion as he was simply going to the toilet.

Madueke was also seen doing the same thing while on England duty against Greece, but having played out an impressive 60-minute cameo in a 3-0 win, which saw him pick up an assist, it suggests that his actions are not an isolated incident but rather a deliberate ritual, as he revealed he regularly does it, no matter the circumstances.

Why Noni Madueke Often Heads Down The Tunnel After Being Subbed

The Englishman has finally lifted the lid on his unorthodox post-match ritual

Given the Athens Olympic Stadium's peculiar design, with the changing rooms located nearly a mile from the pitch, Madueke encountered a significant challenge in completing his ritual. However, he managed to follow through and responded to the uproar over his actions last weekend, telling the media, as per the Mirror:

“I literally went down the tunnel to go to the toilet and I came back 30 seconds later. If you watch a lot of games when I come off I always go straight down the tunnel to go to the toilet. It is nothing major at all.”

His club manager, Enzo Maresca, was clearly not overly impressed, either, though he downplayed the incident, likely avoiding unnecessary conflict with Madueke. After all, in just over an hour against Greece, Madueke demonstrated his immense talent.

And he carries that self-confidence with him. After providing a brilliant assist for Ollie Watkins' opener that silenced the hostile Greek crowd, Madueke reflected:

“I feel like I did my job. I created the first goal, I was a threat pretty much until I came off and that is what I try to bring to my game every time I step on the pitch and thank god tonight, it was perfect. I have got a lot of belief in my ability even if it is not going so great. I still believe I can impact games. That is what I tried to do and thankfully it worked but also at Chelsea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: After 10 Premier League games, Noni Madueke has already scored four goals, which is just one fewer than what he achieved in the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

“I have had some great moments this season, and sometimes I have not been as good as I like but that is part of the process and I am always full of confidence and that does not change when I put on an England shirt.”

Madueke is one of Lee Carsley’s standout former under-21 players who have made a lasting impression during the interim manager’s reign, and he will be hoping to have the same effect when Thomas Tuchel takes over in January.