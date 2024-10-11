Fans have expressed their sympathy for Noni Madueke after the Chelsea star's press conference before England's match against Greece went viral for all the wrong reasons. Following Lee Carsley's appointment as interim head coach earlier this year, the in-form Chelsea man has been given his first opportunity to represent his national team at a senior level.

First, the £50,000 p/w star came on during their 2-0 win over Finland and assisted Harry Kane's second goal of the evening after just 10 minutes. It was an ideal way to get his international career underway. His second outing wouldn't be quite as successful as Madueke came off the bench during England's 2-1 loss to Greece on Thursday night.

His introduction did little to turn the tide in the Three Lions' favour, but it's his pre-match press conferenc that has got fans talking more than his performance on the pitch.

Madueke's Press Conference Was All About Cole Palmer

He fielded various questions about his Chelsea teammate

There's no denying that Cole Palmer is currently the flavour of the month. The Chelsea man has been electric since moving to Stamford Bridge last year. He's started the current campaign in blistering form and was recently named the Premier League's Player of the Month. He also won England Men's Player of the Year award for the 2023/24 campaign. He's become a very popular figure and that showed in his teammate's press conference.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has 51 goal contributions in 54 games for Chelsea

Clips of Madueke's interview have gone viral for all the wrong reasons as the 22-year-old was bombarded with questions about Palmer. Rather than asking questions about Madueke himself, much of the interview focused on his star teammate. One particular video on X (Twitter) showed just how frustrating it was for the forward. Watch the clip below:

Fans Felt Sad For Madueke

The clip went viral on social media

Shortly after the press conference, the footage surfaced on social media and fans were quick to share their frustration with what happened. The majority felt sad for Madueke. One supporter took to X and said: "Over half of a 20-minute interview talking about one of your teammates?! Just say you don't know anything about him, English football journalists should be embarrassed."

A couple of other fans admitted they wouldn't have held it against the Chelsea man if he stormed out with one posting: "If he got up and walked out I wouldn’t blame him," while another said: "If that was me I would’ve just walked out. Fair play to him for dealing with that."

It wasn't just the questions thrown at Madueke that had fans talking, but his reaction to the interview too and X user claimed he was desperate to get out of the situation, saying: "Feel so sad for him man he just can’t wait to leave there." Another supporter simply highlighted how absurd the incident was and said: "This is crazy."

Finally, another fan just reiterated how sad the press conference was and how bad they felt for Madueke as a result of it, saying: "That’s actually so annoying. Feel bad for him."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 11/10/2024.