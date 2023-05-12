Chelsea winger Noni Madueke has held positive discussions with Frank Lampard over his game time, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old hasn't been given a fair chance to prove himself this season, but recent displays may have impressed the coaching staff.

Chelsea news - Noni Madueke

Madueke signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window for a fee of £29m, according to Sky Sports.

The England youth international has started just four Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref, with two of those coming in the last two games.

Madueke received a Sofascore rating of 7.3 in both games and scored against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

With the Blues' season pretty much over in terms of having anything to play for, it would make sense for Lampard to give the likes of Madueke and other young talent more of a chance in the squad to help aid their development.

After featuring in Chelsea's first win under Lampard this term, Madueke received praise from former England striker Ian Wright, but he's also been told some areas he has to improve.

He said: “He was very, very good today, gave Vina a lot of problems. The problem with him though, is his final ball. He holds it for too long and he’s going to have to learn quickly to make better decisions in that instance.

"He’s got this kind of ability to go past people and as time goes by he will feed it into the box, he’ll start to get that in his game, and once he does, Chelsea will have a real prospect on their hands.”

What has Jones said about Madueke?

Jones has suggested that Madueke has held positive discussions with Lampard over his game time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He's a really good player and he's got big breakthrough potential in this league next season. I think he probably should have had more minutes, but I think Lampard has had very good conversations with him, from what I understand in his time at the club, and they've got a decent relationship."

How has Madueke performed this season?

Madueke has completed more dribbles per 90 minutes than any other Chelsea player in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

The former PSV Eindhoven winger has scored just once for the west London club, but has only played 382 minutes in England's top flight.

Video: Noni Madueke for PSV

It's easy to see why Chelsea signed the youngster, considering the displays he's shown already at the age of 21.