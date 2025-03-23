Newcastle United are set to prioritise a move to sign a new right-sided attacker in the summer transfer window, with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke on their shortlist, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The Magpies allowed Miguel Almiron to head through the exit door during the January transfer window, leaving them short of options in attack. Jacob Murphy has regularly occupied the right-hand side, with the likes of Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon as options who can play in that position.

Newcastle will be hoping to qualify for Champions League football for the 2025/2026 season, and as a result, bringing in reinforcements will be necessary. The North East outfit struggled in the Champions League last time out, and Eddie Howe's side will want to take their team to the next level.

Noni Madueke an Option for Newcastle

They are set to prioritise a new winger

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle will prioritise the signing of a new right-sided attacker in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea winger Madueke is one of the names in the frame as the Magpies assess their options before making an official move.

Madueke, described as 'lightning-fast' by journalist Nizaar Kinsella, has been a regular for Chelsea in the Premier League this season, starting 19 games for the Blues. The 23-year-old has scored seven times, providing three assists in the process.

Madueke would offer Howe a different option on the right-hand side and a contrasting profile to Murphy. The Chelsea forward is a left-footed winger who likes to cut inside from the right, whereas Murphy, a right-footer, is more of a touchline winger who holds the width.

Chelsea secured the signature of Madueke back in January 2023, but the west London club have a jam-packed squad filled with talent. The Blues have a host of young talent coming through, and in order to continue complying with financial fair play regulations, the reality is that some players will have to leave as they continue splashing the cash on new signings.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.