Mark Goldbridge has branded reports of Manchester United’s interest in former Chelsea and Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as ‘nonsense’.

As the second international break of the season gets underway, the Red Devils find themselves in a precarious position after seven Premier League games. United sit 14th in the standings, with just two wins to their name, two draws and three defeats.

Erik ten Hag’s side drew both of their first two Europa League matches, placing them 21st out of 36 teams in the new-look European format. As a result of the inconsistent form, speculation surrounding the manager’s future at Old Trafford has intensified in recent weeks.

Goldbridge Brands Tuchel Rumours as ‘Nonsense’

The ex-Bayern boss has been linked with a move to Manchester

To add fuel to the flames, the Manchester Evening News reported on Monday that United are lining up Tuchel as a potential replacement should they choose to part ways with Ten Hag. The article claims the former Bayern and Chelsea boss was of interest to the Red Devils in the summer, and he is still out of work following his exit from the Bundesliga at the end of last season.

It has been suggested United are admirers of a number of candidates, but Tuchel is the most appealing option as things stand given he is readily available. Speaking on the United Stand, Goldbridge attempted to pour cold water on the rumours, and explained why he thinks the club wouldn’t pursue such a move.

He said on Monday:

“Let’s just react to those words before I tell you where it came from, and why I think it’s a load of nonsense. Man United [reportedly] want Tuchel because he’s immediately available, because the ones they really like aren’t available until the summer. “I just don’t think for one minute INEOS are going to behave like the Glazers. That whole story is whipping up mayhem in the fanbase. The [reported] attraction of Tuchel is that he’s available now – how many more times are we going to make the mistake of jumping to the next thing? “It’s very clear that Tuchel wasn’t the right guy in May. Was it because he didn’t want it? Was it because they decided Ten Hag was better? I don’t care what the reason is, he wasn’t the right guy in May, so why is he the right guy in October?”

Pressure is mounting on the Dutchman

Conversations around a potential successor may be premature at this stage, but pressure is undoubtedly mounting on Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout. According to Football Insider, the United hierarchy are set to meet in order to discuss the Dutchman’s future at the club.

Ten Hag was backed significantly in the summer with over €200million spent on new arrivals. That includes former Lille centre back Leny Yoro, ex-Bayern defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, and Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Man Utd 2024/25 Premier League stats Stat: Games played 7 League position 14th Points 8 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 3 Goal difference -3

The report states United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was present to see the team’s goalless draw against Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon. It has been suggested a meeting between the club’s board members will now take place to make a decision on the long-term future of the manager.

Ten Hag initially took charge of the Red Devils ahead of the 2022/23 season, and guided them to a top four finish in his first campaign. Last season, however, they finished eighth in the standings, but did secure silverware in the form of the FA Cup, which undoubtedly strengthened the manager’s case to keep his job.

Stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com (correct as of 07/10/24)