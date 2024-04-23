Highlights Norman Powell has been snubbed for the Sixth Man of the Year award two years in a row despite impressive stats and efficiency.

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Normal Powell has played an integral role for the team since his arrival via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022. After only playing five games for the Clippers in 2021-22, Powell would end up marking his territory as the Clippers' go-to scorer off the bench in 2022-23, averaging 17 points on 47.9 percent shooting from the floor to go with 39.7 percent three-point shooting.

His remarkable first full season with the Clippers would put him in contention for the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2023, finishing fourth in a loaded race that saw Malcolm Brogdon take home the trophy for the Boston Celtics.

After proving to be the Clippers' stabilizing scoring force off the bench the very next season, Powell was hopeful that he would make some noise as a potential top-three candidate for Sixth Man honors. Instead, he once again fell out of finalist status for the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024.

This is surely a disappointing result for Powell, who compiled very similar statistics to the players that ended up being named the three finalists, Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings, Bobby Portis Jr. of the Milwaukee Bucks, and Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Law Murray of The Athletic decided to ask for Powell's reaction to being left off of the list of finalists for the award two years in a row. He shared a video on X from Powell's post-game media availability after Game 1 of the Clippers' first-round series against the Dallas Mavericks.

"I mean, I think it's B.S. to be honest, you know, two years in a row. I don't know what else you got to do...given the fact that I'm playing with four Hall-of-Famers...limited touches, role decreases, and I'm still able to put out the same amount of production as the three finalists...I think it sucks. At the end of the day, the main focus is a championship."

Why Does Powell Get Snubbed?

Analyzing why the premier bench scorer has been dismissed from Sixth Man of the Year conversations

Norman Powell's case for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024 was looking to be a pretty great one. Powell had been consistently performing his normal duties off the bench while taking a step up and providing even more of a scoring punch whenever his number was called.

In fact, Powell played his best when the Clippers were facing their toughest opponents. Powell's season high in scoring came on March 10 against Sixth Man of the Year award finalist Bobby Portis Jr. and the Milwaukee Bucks, where Powell would end up pouring in 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds in the narrow Clipper loss.

His next two highest-scoring games in 2023-24 both occurred against another finalist for the award Naz Reid and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the Clippers' two regular season matchups in Minnesota, Powell would light up the Target Center in identical fashion, scoring 24 points on six three-pointers in both games. The Clippers would split that miniseries at one game apiece

Norman Powell vs. 2024 NBA Sixth Man of the Year award Finalists Player PPG TS% N. Powell 13.9 62.6% M. Monk 15.4 56.4% B. Portis 13.8 58.1% Reid 13.5 59.5%

Looking at it from a statistics-based point of view, why isn't Norman Powell a real contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2024? Powell beat all three finalists in true shooting percentage, three-point percentage, and effective field goal percentage. As for the latter of those statistics, he has a 6.8 percent advantage over the odds-on favorite to win the award, Malik Monk.

Another factor that was previously mentioned by Powell is that he is playing behind Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden, and Russell Westbrook, making him the fifth option and possibly the fourth on a good day. It wouldn't be an outlandish hypothetical to make if one claimed that Powell would surely produce more than any of the finalists for the award if he had more possessions for himself on a different team.

An even more pressing reason as to why Powell isn't as big of a contender as the other three again goes back to the part of the answer he gave to Law Murray, as he also mentioned that he feels he doesn't get the recognition he deserves because of the flashiness associated with the award.

"I think it's politics and publicity and people aren't actually looking at the details of the game. Guys get a few highlight dunks and get posted on social media and that's what it is. Nobody's posting my threes like that."

It may be fair to say that Powell has a point here. Of the three finalists, it can be argued that while they are effective in terms of making a difference in the game, they are also very popular in the highlight department as well.

Specifically, Malik Monk is famous for pulling off flashy dribble moves and throwing down posterizing dunks for the Kings, and the Timberwolves Naz Reid has gained a heavy following for his shooting prowess and creativity with the ball in his hands. His popularity is mostly due to the agility and flashy guard skills that he possesses while standing at 6-foot-nine and weighing 264 pounds.

All Powell did in his 2023-24 season was knock down three-pointers at a 43.5 percent clip and use the threat of his shooting to attack close-outs and get to the basket. Something that's very respectable about Powell's mindset is that he's a dedicated player who simply comes to work and does his job. His consistency and amazing efficiency can get lost in the shuffle when Malik Monk throws down an emphatic dunk in transition, or when Naz Reid pulls off a move that someone six inches shorter than him couldn't fathom performing in an NBA game.

For Powell, while it may be annoying that he won't be coming home with individual recognition this season, the goal remains to be much more than that, as his eyes are set on coming away with an NBA championship by the season's end.

Norman Powell and the Los Angeles Clippers look to take one step further in their title chase as they take on the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their opening-round series on Tuesday, April 23 at 10 PM ET. National broadcast coverage is provided by TNT and truTV.