Highlights The Clippers have undergone a significant roster overhaul with the addition of James Harden, which has led to some initial challenges in building team cohesion and adjusting roles.

Despite solid individual performances from Harden in his first two starts, the team has lost both games and currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Questions remain regarding Russell Westbrook's role on the team, but it is expected that Harden will eventually take over as the dominant force in the back-court. It is still early days, and adjustments may need to be made for the team to find success.

The L.A. Clippers now boast four NBA All-Stars in their starting line-up after trading for James Harden, but with any trade comes some growing pains while the new player gets to grips with his new environment and teammates to form group cohesion. With a new member in the starting five, other team members' roles inevitably get shifted around, and no doubt other sacrifices have to be made for team success, something which Terrance Mann and Norman Powell mentioned when speaking with NBA writer Mark Medina.

Building team cohesion

The Clippers have seen a huge roster overhaul to start the season, and by bringing in James Harden in a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, the team had to contend with losing four pieces of the rotation, including Nic Batum, KJ Martin, Robert Covington and Marcus Morris. Along with the 10-time NBA All-Star, Los Angeles also received PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev who somewhat help combat their depth issues.

While the Clippers have been left a little ragged in the front-court as a result of the trade, these issues have since grown larger, with seven-footer Mason Plumlee having to be carried off by Clippers’ staff after suffering a sprained PCL in his left knee. While not considered a season-ending injury after the medical checks were conducted, the 33-year-old is expected to see some time on the sidelines. As such, new recruit Tucker is now expected to assume more minutes off the bench than perhaps expected. Furthermore, Terrance Mann, who the Clippers reportedly refused to include in any trade negotiations for Harden as they deemed him ‘untouchable’, is now nearing a return to the court having missed all the 2023-24 season so far recovering from a sprained ankle.

In order for Harden to be able to develop chemistry with his new teammates, though, he needs to have them available, and that is currently the challenge that presents itself while he gets used to being back in his childhood hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Medina – Getting Harden early in the season gives Clippers ‘more time and reps’

Medina recalls a conversation he had with two Clippers role players, Terrance Mann and Norman Powell, in which they mentioned that there would inevitably be sacrifices that came along with Harden’s trade to the team, but also spoke of their optimism to do what is necessary to help the team win.

“I was able to talk with Norman Powell and Terrence Mann about the trade, and they feel that, no doubt, there's going to have to be sacrifices that are made, but they feel optimistic that it's going to work because they have a lot of good talent together. They want to win championships. And, the fact that they're getting James Harden now early on in the season, gives them a lot more time and reps to figure all those questions out.”

Harden’s first two starts

While the 10-time All-Star has looked solid individually in his first two starts for his new team, as expected, there is some on-court chemistry that still needs to be ironed out before the Clippers are able to show their true ceiling on a night-to-night basis.

James Harden - NBA Career Statistics Minutes Played 34.8 Points 24.7 Assists 7.0 Rebounds 5.6 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In his first two appearances for Los Angeles, the Beard has faced off against the two New York teams, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, both of whom were under .500 at the point in which they played against each other. Combined, Harden is averaging 33.7 minutes on the court, in which he is posting 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals, shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from the three-point line. However, since his arrival, the Clippers have gone 0-2 losing both games, and consequently now sit in the 10th seed of the Western Conference with a 3-4 record on the season through their first seven games.

The 33-year-old’s introduction to the team has caused questions over what Russell Westbrook’s role will be with the team, as both are ball-dominant point-guards by trade, but Harden has so far started life in L.A. assuming the shooting guard position. However, in his first game against the Knicks, Harden was in more of a groove offensively when his back-court partner was on the bench, scoring 15 of his 17 points when running the point. Furthermore, when having the ball in his hands, the Clippers scored 23 points on Harden pick-and-rolls, and so it appears to be only a matter of time before he will take over in the back-court.

However, in their match-up against his former team, the Nets, the Clippers were outscored by 15 points when the former MVP was on the floor, while he also gave up five of the team’s 15 total turnovers, and they ended up losing the game by seven points in a 100-93 loss, marking their second straight loss. As such, it remains to be seen whether head coach Ty Lue will opt to continue with the four All-Star line-up, or whether Westbrook will soon be moved to the second unit, with Harden left to dominate the ball and provide on the offensive end of the floor for the likes of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

But as it stands, the Clippers certainly have a lot to think about if they are to make the current set-up work in order to add some more wins to their record. Nevertheless, it is still very early days, and Harden needs to be granted some time to fully ingratiate himself into his new environment, so it is not a cause for concern, at least not yet.