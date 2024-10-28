The 2024 F1 season took another dramatic turn on Sunday evening as the battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris over the Drivers' Championship continued at the Mexico City Grand Prix. At last weekend's United States Grand Prix, it was the McLaren man who was hit with a five-second penalty for overtaking his Dutch rival while off the track.

However, roles were reversed at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, as Verstappen was slapped with a far greater sanction for two incidents on lap 10 where he was adjudged to have pushed Norris off the track. The first penalty came as a result of him forcing Norris off the track in an incident at Turn Four, while the second was for leaving the track and gaining an advantage four corners later.

At the time of the controversy, Norris was clearly fuming with Verstappen, even fearing that he could be seriously injured, as audio from his team radio revealed.

Lando Norris was Furious After Being Forced Off the Track By Max Verstappen

'I'm going to end up in a wall,' exclaimed the McLaren star

Relaying his immediate reaction to his team, Norris held nothing back.

"I was ahead the whole way through the corner. This guy is dangerous. I just have to avoid a crash. It's the same as last time. I'm going to end up in a wall in a minute! Yeah, he overtook off the track and pushed me off!"

The stewards agreed with the Brit's assessment of the incidents and handed Verstappen a 10-second penalty for each. While Max maintained his track position in front of Norris immediately afterwards, he would serve his punishment in the pit lane.

The 27-year-old declared: "Ten [seconds]? That's impressive," when told of his first penalty. However, when another 10 seconds were later added, he was far more unhappy, questioning Norris' own conduct at Turn Four.

"How about him then, turn four? That's fine then? That's silly, man."

Norris eventually finished second in the race, 4.705 seconds behind the victorious Carlos Sainz. That finish saw the 24-year-old pick up 18 points, closing the gap on Verstappen (who received eight points for finishing sixth) by 10 points at the top of the Drivers' Championship.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Third-placed Red Bull trail leaders McLaren by a massive 51 points in the Constructors' Championship standings.

The Red Bull man still leads the championship race by 47 points with four races to go. However, the result does all but eliminate Red Bull from contention for the Constructors' Championship, with Ferrari and McLaren set to fight it out for that prize.