North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un has banned the country from watching three Premier League clubs, a new report has found. The dictator has long ensured that much of the programmes shown on television across the nation are propaganda-led. However, sport offers a rare break from state-controlled messaging, while also given fans an insight into the sporting cultures of different regions.

Despite that, Jong-Un has still made sure that some of his political policies impact the viewing of Premier League football in the country, with that being the reason why the three teams will not be broadcast.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: There has never been a North Korean footballer to play in the Premier League.

Tottenham One of Three Teams Banned From North Korean TV's

Brentford and Wolves are also prohibited from being seen