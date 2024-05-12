Highlights Norwich City and Leeds United couldn't be separated in the first leg of their Champions playoff encounter.

Neither side really came close to breaking the deadlock.

Marcelino Nunez shined with a stellar midfield performance, earning Man of the Match honours.

The Championship playoffs are underway as Norwich City faced off against Leeds United to get things started. With the two facing off at Carrow Road, David Wagner's side were hoping to get off on the front foot and take a lead into the second leg, but the two teams couldn't be separated, with a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon. With so much on the line, both sides were particularly cagey early on and clearcut chances came few and far between in the first half.

Norwich were largely on top throughout the first 45 minutes, but neither side really came close to testing their respective opposition keepers. Things fizzled out for the Canaries in the second half, and Leeds looked the more likely to make something happen throughout the majority of the second 45 minutes, but again, neither side could take the game by the scruff of the next. Instead, they are forced to settle for a tie, with all still to play for in the second leg at Elland Road next week.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Leeds United aren't promoted to the Premier League, they'll tie the record for the most points (90) by an EFL team who wasn't promoted that season

Match statistics Norwich City Stats Leeds United 1 Shots on target 2 5 Shots off target 2 39 Possession 61 4 Corners 4 9 Fouls 16

Match Highlights

Norwich City Player Ratings

GK - Angus Gunn - 6/10

Didn't have much to do throughout the majority of the match, but managed to stand up tall whenever Leeds managed to create something.

RB - Jack Stacey - 6/10

Serviceable enough showing from the full-back. Hardly stood out, but showed up whenever he needed to.

CB - Shane Duffy - 5/10

Looked shaky in the Canaries' backline. Very fortunate his calamitous mix-up with Gunn in the first half didn't result in a Leeds opener. Booked for a poor challenge on Summerville.

CB - Ben Gibson - 6/10

Didn't have to exert too much energy dealing with the Leeds forwards. Had very little to do throughout.

LB - Dimitrios Giannoulis - 7/10

It was a fine afternoon for the full-back. He did an excellent job keeping Gnonto quiet on that flank but also contributed going forward, with several successful crosses and long balls.

CM - Marcelino Nunez - 7/10

Very solid in the middle of the park for Norwich. Was on hand to halt any sort of Leeds attack in midfield with multiple crucial tackles.

CM - Kenny McLean - 6/10

Struggled with an injury early on, but refused to come off. Was fairly quiet from that point onwards, though.

RW - Jonathan Rowe - 6/10

Couldn't quite get his teeth into the tie. Struggled to get the better of Firpo and was ultimately replaced on the hour.

AM - Gabriel Sara - 6/10

A quiet showing from the attacking midfielder. Never really looked capable of creating anything for his teammates.

LW - Borja Sainz - 5/10

Disappointing afternoon for the winger. Couldn't get things going for a Norwich side that needed it.

ST - Josh Sargent - 7/10

His excellent work rate and positioning saw him get beyond the Leeds defence on multiple occasions, but his teammates failed to take advantage of that. Was forced off with an injury late on.

Sub - Christian Fassnacht - 6/10

Replaced Rowe on the hour, but picked up where his teammate left off as he couldn't quite make anything happen for the Canaries.

Sub - Sam McCallum - 6/10

Took over from Giannoulis as Leeds began to mount some pressure, but wasn't tasked with much to do.

Sub - Sydney Van Hooijdonk - N/A

Replaced the injured Sargent with just over five minute remaining, and didn't really have enough time to establish himself within the game.

Leeds United Player Ratings

GK - Illan Meslier - 5/10

​​​​​​​Whether it was nerves or otherwise, it was a pretty shaky performance from the Leeds keeper. Never looked comfortable, but Norwich didn't make the most of that.

RB - Sam Byram - 7/10

Made several very important tackles to deny Norwich in some pretty dangerous areas. Fluffed his lines when he had the chance to put Leeds in front, though.

CB - Joe Rodon - 7/10

Withheld the Norwich pressure very well throughout. Made it difficult for the Canaries' forwards.

CB - Ethan Ampadu - 7/10

A real captain's performance from the former Chelsea man. Put in a solid showing alongside the rest of his backline whenever Norwich threatened to make something happen. Rarely put a foot wrong.

LB - Junior Firpo - 7/10

Impressive afternoon for the former Barcelona man. Didn't give Rowe an inch of space on that right-hand side. Frustrated the Norwich man.

CM - Glen Kamara - 6/10

Gave the ball away a little too often. It wasn't the level of performance that fans have come to expect from the midfielder.

CM - Ilia Gruev - 7/10

Made several crucial tackles in the middle and was like a sniper with his long balls, finishing the game with a 100% success rate.

RW - Wilfried Gnonto - 5/10

Really ineffectual performance from the winger. Struggled to have any sort of impact and picked up a very silly yellow card.

AM - Archie Gray - 5/10

The Leeds youngster will be frustrated with his showing. Didn't really offer anything creatively for the side.

LW - Crysencio Summervile - 7/10

While his side struggled to muster up too many chances, it was another lively showing from Summerville. Anything meaningful came through the winger.

ST - Georginio Rutter - 6/10

Was offered very little from his teammates throughout and failed to force an impact on the contest.

Sub - Jaidon Anthony - 6/10

Replaced the disappointing Gnonto with hopes to lift Leeds, but he couldn't quite make an impact for Farke's side. Did have a shot on target, but it was from distance and dealt with comfortably.

Sub - Joel Piroe - 5/10

With his side chasing a goal, Piroe replaced Rutter, but you'd have been forgiven for missing that as he rarely interfered with play in any sort of way.

Sub - Daniel James - N/A

The former Manchester United man came on with next to no time remaining and was given no chance to make any sort of impact.

Man of the Match

Marcelino Nunez

It was a masterclass in midfield from the 24-year-old. Rarely put a foot wrong and was a force to be reckoned with defensively. Kept Leeds on their toes throughout the 90 minutes, and ran his socks off. Whenever the visitors looked to mount any sort of attack, he was more often on hand to deny them.

His seven tackles were more than anyone else in the game and were a testament to the work he put in to ensure that his side went into the second leg at Elland Road with things still to play for.