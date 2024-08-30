Everton have already overseen one striker departure on transfer deadline day, with Neal Maupay leaving Merseyside to join Marseille in a last-gasp move - and the Toffees will be looking dangerously over their shoulders at a potential exit for star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with David Ornstein suggesting that the Toffees could push a deal through as they won't want to lose him for free.

Everton star Calvert-Lewin has been a top servant for the club, racking up 68 goals in 250 games for the Toffees in all competitions - and his exit was not expected at the start of the window. However, with interest from elsewhere, Ornstein has not ruled out a potential departure.

Ornstein: Everton "Won't Want to Lose" Calvert-Lewin for Free

Calvert-Lewin is by far and away Everton's first-choice striker

Speaking to Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast, Ornstein confirmed there was interest from Chelsea and Newcastle United which could see Calvert-Lewin leave so late in the window. He said:

"Let's see what happens with Dominic Calvert-Lewin. He's into the last year of his contract and Everton will not want to lose him for free. "There has been some interest; Chelsea have looked at him, Newcastle previously before the PSR deadline, so it's not impossible that a move could materialise. "Everton's stance a while ago was: 'Sign a new contract or it's going to be a sale, we can't lose you for free'. "But it takes all parties to tango, so we'll have to watch that one."

Everton Can't Lose Calvert-Lewin This Late

The club have struggled for goals and this would worsen their case

Everton cannot afford to lose their key striker by any means. The Toffees have seen Maupay leave for Marseille on a season-long loan deal, with an obligation that will see him move to the French outfit at the end of the season for £3.4million - and that will leave just Calvert-Lewin alongside Portuguese duo Beto and Youssef Chermiti as their out-and-out talismen.

If the former England international does depart Goodison Park, it will leave the Toffees in a mad scramble to replace him, with their only other options being putting Iliman Ndiaye into the striker's group - when he has been signed as an attacking midfielder.