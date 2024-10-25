A potential Liverpool twist could emerge as the Saudi Arabian Football Federation is set to take FIFA up on their early registration window, allowing Al-Hilal to make some flagship signings ahead of the Club World Cup in the United States next summer.

A FIFA Council meeting unanimously approved a proposal to give national associations the option of an “exceptional registration window” from June 1-10, meaning fresh faces can arrive before the new 32-team tournament begins.

Saudi champions Al-Hilal have already qualified for the Club World Cup and will now look to add some extra star power.

Salah Pinpointed as Al-Hilal Priority Target

Saudi Pro League sporting director leading charge for signature

Al-Hilal's priority is Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah, with head coach Jorge Jesus keen to add a right-sided winger or attacker. But the Egypt international is still yet to give a green light to Saudi, and it remains possible he extends his contract at Anfield for another season.

Saudi Pro League sporting director Michael Emenalo knows Salah personally and is leading the drive to sign him. Liverpool would prefer Salah to extend his stay, even if a renewal simply protects his value and thus forces Al-Hilal to offer a healthy fee. But Salah will know leaving on a free transfer will ensure a bigger signing-on fee should he choose to make the move to Riyadh.

Salah turned 32 in June and Saudi dealmakers are prepared to wait beyond 2025, but next year is deemed a key one, partly due to Al-Hilal representing Saudi Arabia at the Club World Cup, and also because the international TV rights cycle is up for renewal.

Mohamed Salah's season-by-season Liverpool record Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 12 7 7 0 0 2023/24 44 25 14 2 0 2022/23 51 30 16 2 0 2021/22 51 31 15 1 0 2020/21 51 31 6 0 0 2019/20 48 23 13 2 0 2018/19 52 27 10 2 0 2017/18 52 44 15 1 0 Statistics correct as of 25/10/2024

There is a possibility, should Salah join, that Egypt-specific rights - instead of MENA wide - may be put up for tender. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract expires next summer, and Saudi Pro League chiefs want to line up other stars to maintain global interest.

Ronaldo is expected to renew with Al-Nassr, as GIVEMESPORT revealed, and in doing so put himself in contention for the 2026 World Cup, but it's clear the Saudi Pro League must prepare longer-term for life without him on the field.

De Bruyne and Walker Linked with Saudi Move

Duo currently facing uncertain future at Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is another top target, but an Al-Hilal move is currently less likely because Jesus is happy with Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Neymar, with the latter just back from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Al-Nassr, Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ittihad have all expressed an interest in De Bruyne in what would be another centrally-negotiated deal. As a result, if De Bruyne gives any encouragement, which he hasn't to date, the club will be decided later in the process. De Bruyne also has Major League Soccer options should he choose not to renew his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Kyle Walker, the playmaker's Manchester City teammate, is another player who could be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia. The England international turns 35 in May and has drawn interest from Jeddah-based Al-Ahli, who Ivan Toney joined from Brentford on deadline day this summer.

Walker's former Sky Blues teammate Riyad Mahrez also plays there. The pair met during the December 2023 Club World Cup in Saudi and Walker even got a tour of the Al-Ahli facility.

GIVEMESPORT understands that Manchester City won't stand in Walker's way if he decides to exit. Teenage right-back Rico Lewis has kept him out of the side for much of this season, and should that continue, an exit could be on the cards.

Walker's contract expires in 2026 and the reigning Premier League champions will no doubt consider a summer 2025 sale if it allows them to get a lucrative fee for their captain.

West Ham Still Want to Win Race for Duran

East Londoners had bids turned down by Aston Villa

West Ham United are still in the market for a new number nine despite signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £27m. The 31-year-old has had fitness issues since joining the Hammers, making just three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

The east Londoners have managed a respectable 11 Premier League goals, but no player has more than two so far this season. With Michail Antonio (33) and Danny Ings (34) both in their mid-thirties, head coach Julen Lopetegui is still hoping to find another young striker.

Aston Villa centre forward Jhon Duran is currently the top target. West Ham are aware a mid-season move will be highly unlikely, especially with his current employers well on course to reach the knockout stage of the Champions League having won their opening three games.

Next summer, the Hammers could play on the fact Duran wants to start games rather than be a regular super-sub. This was part of the reason he was keen on a move to the London Stadium or Chelsea last summer. Ollie Watkins remains the first-choice striker and Unai Emery's 4-2-3-1 formation makes it harder for Duran to get starts in his preferred position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran is averaging a goal every 50 minutes in the Premier League this season

However, Duran is certainly far more settled and content at Villa Park now compared to when the window was open, and he only recently signed a new six-year contract. He has made a blistering start to the season that's seen him score seven goals in 12 games. All this means prizing Duran away from Villa is a tough task for any suitor, let alone one that may not be able to guarantee European football.

West Ham had a bid of around £35m rejected for Duran over the summer, with Villa holding out for £40m plus add-ons. That asking price will have risen further given his impact on the field and the fact he is healthily contracted. A lot will therefore depend on whether Duran is happy to bide his time, or if he is given any indication he can consistently keep Watkins out of the side.

David Earmarked as Alternative for Hammers

Lille frontman set to be available as free agent in summer

Lopetegui has other options, including Jonathan David. Unless the Lille striker unexpectedly signs a new contract, he will be available on a free transfer next summer. Atalanta's Ademola Lookman is another name discussed internally by the Hammers.

The real challenge for the club is that planning is difficult right now because it's unclear whether West Ham can turn things around and be in the hunt for European football, or will face mid-table mediocrity or worse this campaign.

The types of striker shortlisted will all likely want European football and West Ham may have to reassess some names unless their form turns around.

