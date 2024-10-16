Thomas Tuchel has been confirmed as England manager following fast-moving talks in October. The 51-year-old welcomed an informal approach around three weeks ago before holding advanced talks with The FA over the past week. Tuchel actually signed his England contract on October 8, but The FA say they chose to delay announcing him so as not to disrupt Lee Carsley in the build up to the Nations League games against Greece and Finland.

Tuchel made it clear from the outset he was attracted by the vacancy, while The FA feel he fulfils their criteria as not only a world-class coach with a history of winning trophies, including the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea, but also someone with encyclopedic knowledge of English football. Tuchel has worked with many of England's senior squad, including captain Harry Kane at Bayern.

“I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team," said Tuchel. "I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting."

Tuchel will be joined by former Chelsea assistant Anthony Barry, who also followed him to Bayern. And it's expected Chelsea goalkeeper coach Henrique Hilario will also link up with Tuchel in a part-time role.

Tuchel is also set to become one of England's best-paid managers. Sources tell GIVEMESPORT his salary is in excess of £6m with bonuses, meaning he will earn a similar wage to Fabio Capello.

Guardiola Could Extend Man City Deal in Next Weeks

The FA had considered the Spaniard to replace Gareth Southgate

Pep Guardiola was another name The FA considered for the England vacancy, but he never had a formal interview. Guardiola was in many ways a dream target, but The FA did not get a clear indication Pep wished to leave club football and knew he would prove the most expensive of all potential candidates.

Manchester City are optimistic Pep will extend for another season and are targeting an agreement by the end of November, likely to be a one-year extension.

Guardiola has to date been coy on his future, but behind-the-scenes, City are already working hard to lock him down for at least another 12 months.

Any consequences from the 115 charges Manchester City are facing for alleged breaches of financial rules are not likely to influence Guardiola's decision. If Manchester City were found guilty, they could in theory be relegated or even expelled from English football. This is a worst-case scenario, and Guardiola is not contemplating it. He has received private assurances that the club are confident in their 'not guilty' position, and any extension would almost certainly allow him a break clause should the reigning champions fall out of the Premier League.

Guardiola is also not concerned by the departure of sporting director Txiki Begiristain at the end of the season. He knew Begiristain was leaving as early as last year, and is also fully on board with his replacement, Hugo Viana.

Viana will officially start in summer 2025, but has a transition period planned from early next year until the end of the season working alongisde Begiristain. Viana is hopeful by then Pep will already have put pen to paper, otherwise one of his first tasks will be to find a replacement. Naturally, links have surfaced between Sporting boss Ruben Amorim and Manchester City, but the club's priority is to keep Pep for longer.

Leny Yoro Recovering Ahead of Schedule

The Man Utd youngster could be back sooner than expected

Leny Yoro is progressing well as he recovers from a metatarsal injury sustained during pre-season. After undergoing surgery on August 5, it was estimated the 18-year0old defender would be sidelined for at least three months.

Yoro is currently doing gym work and has impressed those at Carrington with his attitude and determination to get match fit quicker than expected.

Yoro is hoping to be in team training before the November international break. United, however, won't rush him back, even though the player himself is itching to return.

GIVEMESPORT understands Yoro has privately told friends he wants to be fully match-fit for United's away trip to Arsenal on December 5. To be involved in that game, he'll likely need significant minutes under his belt after November's international break. United have Ipswich, Bodo/Glimt (Europa League) and Everton before their trip to Arsenal.

As it stands, and if there are no unexpected setbacks, Yoro is on track for a smooth return, and perhaps even a speedier one than first anticipated.

Meanwhile, Sir Alex Ferguson has been told his ambassadorial role at the club will end next summer. This was an INEOS call as part of cost-saving measures. Ferguson was informed in what is described by sources as an "amicable" face-to-face meeting.

Suggestions Ferguson has also been banned from the United dressing room are denied by club sources. The 82-year-old remains welcome at Old Trafford. Yet Sir Jim Ratlciffe's new-look sporting team do want less disruptions on matchdays, so the players can remain focused, and that could well lead to less dressing room visits pre- or post-match from a variety of individuals, including Ferguson. But Ferguson has certainly not directly targeted or been told he is forbidden from interacting with the players on a game day.

Manchester United and Fulham Tracking Kaua Elias

The Brazilian teenage striker has been impressing for Fluminense

Fluminense's 18-year-old striker Kaua Elias could be the next young Brazilian to move to the Premier League.

Elias has drawn firm interest from Manchester United and Fulham. He was also the subject of a rejected €20m bid from Real Sociedad over the summer.

Elias has played 34 games in all competitions for Fluminense, scoring six times and winning the 2023 Copa Libertadores. He was also top scorer at the 2023 Under-17 South American Championship with Brazil.

Fulham have been scouting Elias for almost a year and believe he has the qualities to become a prolific scorer due to his movement off the ball and natural eye for goal. Meanwhile, Manchester United are a somewhat new suitor. A young striker is not necessarily top of their shopping list, and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is intent on prioritising finding more British-born talent, but South America remains a market the club also wish to tap into.

Everton, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli are three other sides keeping tabs on Elias.

The biggest stumbling block could be price. GIVEMESPORT understands Fluminense want €30m plus add-ons if they are to sell in 2025, and no suitor to date has indicated they are prepared to match this number.