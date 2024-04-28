Highlights Manchester City secured a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest with De Bruyne shining as playmaker.

Forest created more chances but City's clinical finishing, including Haaland's goal, sealed the win.

Player ratings highlight De Bruyne's impactful return, Gvardiol's solid performance, and Forest's missed opportunities.

Manchester City continued their push for a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title, beating Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday evening. It wasn't an easy victory by any stretch, though, with Forest conjuring up the lion's share of the chances and having several really good opportunities to get on the scoresheet themselves.

While Forest had the stronger first half, it was Pep Guardiola's side who took the lead before the interval. Kevin De Bruyne was at his creative best once again, setting up Josko Gvardiol with a delicious ball and the left-back headed it home with ease. From there, City maintained their lead, despite pressure from Forest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland's second-half strike was his 32nd goal of the season

They ultimately added a second and killed the game when Erling Haaland came off the bench in the second half and returned to scoring ways after a quiet period. Again, De Bruyne played provider, slotting the ball through to the Norwegian and he fired it past Matz Sels in the 71st minute.

Key Match Statistics Nottingham Forest Stats Manchester City 32% Possession 68% 13 Shots 10 2 Shots on Target 4 4 Corners 5 8 Fouls 6 0 Yellow Cards 0

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City Match Highlights

Nottingham Forest Player Ratings

GK - Matz Sels - 6/10

Despite surprisingly not having too much to do against City, with the visitors having just two shots on target in the first half, he failed to keep Josko Gvardiol's header out.

LB - Ola Aina - 7/10

Did a fine job keeping Jeremy Doku relatively quiet down the right-hand flank. Also had some success going forward and got the better of Kyle Walker at times in the second half.

CB - Moussa Niakhate - 6/10

Wasn't asked to do much throughout, but was serviceable when called upon.

CB - Murillo - 7/10

Another impressive display from the centre-back. Whether it was darting forwards, or his last-ditch tackle to prevent Kevin De Bruyne from getting behind the Forest defence, he was solid for the home team until he was forced off with an injury.

CB - Willy Boly - 7/10

It was a superb display from Boly at the back, who made seven tackles, two interceptions and two blocked shots throughout the game. He may have been on the losing end, but things might have looked a little worse without his presence.

RB - Neco Williams - 7/10

Had a decent first half, but was forced off after just over half an hour with an injury.

LM - Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

Caused some issues down the left side for City and was a focal point in Forest's creativity throughout.

CM - Morgan Gibbs-White - 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet afternoon for Forest's star man who had very little to do aside from an effort from distance that never troubled Ortega.

CM - Danilo - 7/10

Took control of the middle of the park and forced City to bring on reinforcements at halftime to tighten the space.

RM - Anthony Elanga - 6/10

Should have had an assist after he danced into the City box and laid the ball on a plate to Chris Wood.

ST - Chris Wood - 5/10

Had a quiet afternoon, and missed a pair of glorious opportunities when he did get in front of goal. Should have done better.

Sub - Gonzalo Montiel - 7/10

Came on for Williams and picked up where his teammate left off. Had a fine afternoon and kept City's wingers quiet.

Sub - Ryan Yates - 6/10

Came on in the second half, but didn't have much chance to make an impact.

Sub - Gio Reyna - 6/10

Reyna's introduction in the 74th minute didn't really give him much time to change much. Chasing a 2-0 deficit was never going to be easy.

Sub - Andrew Omobamidele - 6/10

Brought on for the injured Murillo, the defender wasn't asked to do much as City saw out the win.

Sub - Ibrahim Sangare - N/A

Was brought on with just over five minutes left in the game, but wasn't given chance to do anything of note.

Manchester City Player Ratings

GK - Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian stood tall to prevent any of Forest's attacks. Unfortunately picked up an injury and was subbed at halftime after a solid performance.

LB - Josko Gvardiol - 8/10

Whether it was at the back, with a number of blocked shots, tackles and aerial duels won, or going forward with the opening goal, it was a sublime afternoon for the Croatian.

CB - Nathan Ake - 7/10

The defender was put under an unfamiliar amount of pressure at times by Forest but managed to stand strong and hold them off time after time.

CB - Manuel Akanji - 6/10

Struggled to have the same sort of impact that his centre-back partner did.

RB - Kyle Walker - 5/10

Struggled to contain Aina and Hudson-Odoi at times. It wasn't a performance we've come to expect from the City skipper.

CM - Rodri - 7/10

Initially playing as a lone midfielder between City's backline and attack, Rodri managed the task well enough. He kept Forest at bay, despite the numbers advantage getting the better of him on several occasions.

LW - Jack Grealish - 6/10

It wasn't the brightest performance for the Englishman. Struggled to really make an impact for City and was taken off for Erling Haaland in the second half.

AM - Bernardo Silva - 6/10

On his 350th appearance for City, it wasn't one of Silva's strongest. The Portuguese star tried to create something for his teammates, but was off the mark with his passing on multiple occasions.

AM - Kevin De Bruyne - 8/10

Once again showed why he's one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and one of the best playmakers this season when he set up both Gvardiol and Haaland for City's goals.

RW - Jeremy Doku - 6/10

Afforded the chance to start alongside Grealish in Phil Foden's absence, but failed to really make too much of an impact and the Belgian was subbed off at halftime as Guardiola looked to tighten things up in the middle of the park.

ST - Julian Alvarez - 6/10

It was a quiet outing for Julian Alvarez, who failed to register a single shot on target.

Sub - Stefan Ortega - 6/10

Replaced Ederson at halftime, but had very little to do from there.

Sub - Matteo Kovacic - 7/10

Came on to give Rodri a hand in the middle of the park and he did just that with a solid outing. Finished the game with a 100% pass completion rate.

Sub - Erling Haaland - 7/10

Came off the bench in the second half and had an immediate impact. Scored City's second goal and got back on the scoresheet after a quiet couple of weeks.

Sub - Matheus Nunes - N/A

Had no real time to make any sort of impact off the bench.

Sub - Oscar Bobb - N/A

Similar to Nunes, Bobb was introduced in the dying stages of the contest and wasn't given time to do much of note.

Man of the Match

Kevin De Bruyne

After missing a large portion of the season through injury, it's performances like this one that emphasise just how important Kevin De Bruyne is to City. His two assists, one in either half, sent his team to victory, and it's hard to imagine they'd be in the driving seat of the title race right now if he hadn't returned.

The midfielder had three key passes throughout the game and, in an uncharacteristically quiet performance from the club, he was easily the most lively.