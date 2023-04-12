Nottingham Forest could come to "regret" signing Jesse Lingard on a big-money contract last summer, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Lingard joined the Premier League newbies ahead of the 2022/23 campaign but has failed to live up to expectations in Nottingham.

Nottingham Forest transfer news - Jesse Lingard

Joining the club following their promotion as playoff winners last season, Lingard put pen to paper on a one-year deal with Forest during last summer's transfer window (Sky Sports).

It's claimed Forest beat West Ham United to Lingard's signature, with the capital club themselves having put in a competitive offer for the forward.

Instead, the England international decided on a switch to the City Ground, where he is earning a reported £200,000 per week.

Speaking upon his arrival, Lingard promised the Forest fans that they would be seeing him perform "quite a bit", while insisting "regular football" would end up getting the best out of him (via Nottingham Forest).

However, it's safe to say the high hopes attributed to the Lingard signing when he arrived through the door at Forest have not yet been matched by his on-field performances.

And now, with Forest in the midst of a cutthroat relegation battle, there are suggestions the Nottingham-based outfit would've been better off saving the cash and shopping elsewhere.

What has Dean Jones said about Lingard's time at Forest?

When quizzed on whether it was a smart move to sign Lingard on a short-term deal, transfer insider Jones questioned the legitimacy of the move.

On Lingard's switch to Forest, Jones said to GIVEMESPORT: "It hasn't been ideal, but Jesse has struggled with fitness. He hasn't shown any great form either and there have been spells in games where he hasn’t been influential.

"So unfortunately, this is starting to feel like a bit of a vanity signing and a club like Forest can't really afford luxuries.

"We know Jesse Lingard is a very good player, but this move just hasn't worked out, and I think you'd have to say in hindsight that it's a move that Forest will regret.”

How has Lingard been performing for Forest this season?

According to WhoScored's rankings, only four players in the Forest squad have averaged a lower rating than Lingard in the Premier League this season.

It comes after a stop-start campaign for the ex-Manchester United star, who has missed chunks of the season through injury.

So far throughout the 2022/23 season, Lingard has managed just 19 appearances across all competitions for the East Midlands side, with only 16 of those coming in the Premier League itself (Transfermarkt).

However, it's Lingard's attacking output during his infrequent spells on the pitch that has caused the most concern, with Lingard having mustered up just four G/A contributions.

While he may still have a part to play in what remains of the current campaign, it's likely Lingard's time in Nottingham will not be remembered fondly by the Tricky Trees faithful.