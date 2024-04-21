Highlights Nottingham Forest believe VAR official Stuart Attwell shouldn't have been involved in their Premier League game vs Everton.

Attwell has been claimed to be a Luton Town fan by Forest, who are just one point behind them in the Premier League.

Forest had three penalty claims waved away by VAR in their 2-0 loss on Merseyside.

Nottingham Forest have extraordinarily accused PGMOL of unfair bias after blasting the decision not to award them three penalties against Everton in their 2-0 loss on Sunday - calling the refereeing organisation out for appointing VAR official Stuart Attwell amid claims he supports fellow relegation outfit Luton Town.

Luton were just one point behind Nottingham Forest heading into today's relegation six-pointer at Everton, and the Toffees' 2-0 win has moved themselves five clear of relegation - but kept Forest in the mix as a side who could go down.

Nottingham Forest Release Strong Statement to PGMOL

Forest say Stuart Attwell shouldn't have been involved over his Luton allegiances

Forest could have had a penalty in the first half after Ashley Young brought down Morgan Gibbs-White, though appeals were waved away - and after Idrissa Gueye gave Everton the lead in the first half with a shot from outside the box, their advantage was soon doubled when Dwight McNeil struck home from range to leave Forest adrift.

Two more penalties in the second half were waved away with Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo looking on in anguish, and with the game finishing 2-0, Forest officials took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their anger. Their statement read: