Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse on transfer deadline day, journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The City Ground outfit are now close to sealing a temporary move for the 29-year-old, who fell out of Julen Lopetegui’s first-team picture before the season.

According to Romano, the loan deal for Ward-Prowse to join Forest is almost complete, with formal steps ready to follow next.

Ward-Prowse was left out of West Ham’s starting XI for the first two games of the season and only made a 16-minute cameo against Aston Villa on the opening day.

Ward-Prowse Set for Loan Move

Forest agree on a temporary deal

Romano, writing on X, revealed that Ward-Prowse is now close to joining Forest on deadline day, with formal steps to follow soon:

The free-kick specialist is set to depart the London Stadium just 12 months after his permanent arrival from Southampton.

Last season, the 29-year-old made 51 appearances for the Hammers across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists under David Moyes.

Forest have advanced on the Ward-Prowse deal after midfielder Danilo suffered a serious ankle injury on the opening day against Bournemouth. The Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Forest Consider Omar Marmoush

Linked with a City Ground switch

Nottingham Forest are considering pursuing a move for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush before the transfer window slams shut today, journalist John Percy has reported.

The City Ground club have reportedly identified Marmoush as an alternative to Feyenoord ace Santiago Gimenez and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah, who were both linked with a late move to Forest this week.

Marmoush netted 17 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions last season and could be available for a package worth around £20million, according to reports.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-08-24.