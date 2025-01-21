Nottingham Forest could battle Brighton and Hove Albion for the signing of Nuno Tavares, according to reports - with the Arsenal star having caught the eye in Italy this season.

The Gunners man, who moved to Lazio on a loan deal over the summer, didn't quite get going in England at the Emirates - but having had the chance to nuture himself abroad, he's turned into a creative spark. That has seen suitors spark in the form of high-flying Forest and Brighton, who have held interest in his services in the past, though there is potential interest from teams abroad.

Report: Brighton And Forest in Nuno Tavares Race

The left-back is highly sought-after following his strong run of form

The report from CaughtOffside states that Tavares is attracting 'plenty' of interest after impressive performances at Serie A side Lazio this season - and that has seen Forest and Brighton take note of his outings.

Nuno Tavares' Serie A statistics - Lazio squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 =11th Assists 8 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 1st Crosses Per Game 1.6 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.1 1st Match rating 7.04 1st

The Arsenal man tried his hand in the Premier League but didn't quite nail down a starting spot under Mikel Arteta; however, he's in form in Italy at the moment - and after a full campaign in France with Marseille, where he scored six goals in Ligue 1, he's shown he can do it across Europe.

Tavares, described as 'incredible, also spent last season on loan at Forest, and so he is well known to the club's support, but the club failed to activate his £12million option-to-buy clause, and they could now return for his services after a strong year in the Italian capital.

Lazio's loan clause will see Tavares join them permanently if certain conditions are met, and it's thought that he will be sold on again in the future - but having contributed eight assists this season, he's showing the promise that Arsenal saw in him when they landed him from Benfica.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno Tavares has one cap for Portugal, coming last month against Poland.

Brighton currently have Pervis Estupinan at left-back, whilst Ferdi Kadioglu is his competition at present, and so it remains to be seen whether Tavares would displace the duo - whilst Forest currently have Neco Williams featuring on the left-hand side of defence with Alex Moreno as backup. The Spaniard is only at the City Ground on a season-long loan and so Tavares could be his replacement once he returns to Aston Villa.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-01-25.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Exciting Nottingham Forest Transfer Update Nottingham Forest have been the Premier League's dark horse this season and Fabrizio Romano says spending won't stop

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.