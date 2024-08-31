Nottingham Forest’s ‘biggest statement of the window’ was their ability to retain the services of Sweden winger Anthony Elanga, according to The Athletic’s Daniel Taylor, who revealed that they received a club-record bid from Newcastle United.

Nuno Espiritio Santo’s side have enjoyed a fruitful start to the new Premier League campaign, having beaten Southampton and shared the spoils with Bournemouth, and bolstered his squad with the likes of Elliot Anderson, Morato and Nikola Milenkovic.

Equally important to their success this term was keeping hold of their star players, including Elanga, beyond the summer, which they managed to do despite a last-minute move by the northeast outfit.

Forest Keeping Elanga ‘Biggest Statement’ of Window

Newcastle lodged bid around the £45-50m mark

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle were interested in the former Manchester United ace and, as such, were preparing to lodge a late, big-money move ahead of the transfer deadline.

Despite Newcastle attempting to test his employers’ resolve, the Tricky Trees stood firm in their stance and refused to let the winger, who has netted five strikes in 42 games for his current side.

David Ornstein, following the news of Newcastle’s interest, quickly suggested that a move wouldn’t happen, however, given how invaluable his talent and reliability on the flank is for City Ground higher-ups.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Athletic journalist Taylor suggested that the fact that Elanga remains a player at the City Ground is the ‘biggest statement’ of their summer business.

“Biggest statement of NFFC window: holding firm when Newcastle came for Anthony Elanga. Not easy. Proposed deal (including Almiron) was worth around £45-50m. For Forest, that was a potential club-record sale. Says a lot that owner Evangelos Marinakis strong enough to say no.”

According to Taylor, Forest were able to receive a club-record fee between £45 and £50 million but, thanks to owner Evangelos Marinakis’ firm stance, still turned down Newcastle’s favourable offer.

Since joining Forest in the summer of 2023, the 17-cap, three-goal Sweden international has established himself as a key asset of Nuno’s squad and racked up five goals and nine assists in that time frame.

Elanga 23/24 Premier League Stats vs Forest Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,434 3rd Goals 5 =4th Assists 9 2nd Shots per game 1.5 =3rd Dribbles per game 0.8 4th Key passes per game 0.9 3rd Overall rating 6.62 9th

James Ward-Prowse Sealed on Season-Long Deal

Set-piece specialist turned down Southampton

In what can be considered a coup, Nuno and his entourage managed to secure the Deadline Day signing, albeit on a loan basis, of James Ward-Prowse, despite the central midfielder having the chance to re-sign for his former club, Southampton.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the 29-year-old had the opportunity to reunite with some ex-teammates on the south coast, while a move to Goodison Park also presented itself in the final embers of the summer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ward-Prowse has scored the second-most free-kicks (17) in Premier League history – one behind David Beckham (18).

In 2023/24, the 11-cap England international made a grand total of 51 appearances for West Ham United across all competitions but, under the fresh stewardship of Julen Lopetegui, seems to be deemed surplus to requirements.

All statistics per WhoScored