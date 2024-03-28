Highlights Nottingham Forest have been thrown further into relegation danger after receiving a four-point deduction for their failure to comply with the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo replaced Steve Cooper in December 2023 and faces a crucial nine games in his side's battle against the drop.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth notes that Forest's appeal against sanctions won't result in a further deduction, but further adds to the uncertainty at The City Ground.

The Tricky Trees have lost four points following their failure to comply with the rules, which has placed them in the relegation zone heading into the business end of the 2023/24 season.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo hopes to summon every last ounce of spirit out of his side as they claw themselves back out of the bottom three despite the disadvantage. Forest hope their appeal is successful and they can still scrape enough points to prevent a return to the Championship.

Nottingham Forest in relegation danger following points deduction

Nottingham Forest have endured a tumultuous season across the 2023/24 campaign. The Tricky Trees hoped to build on last season’s Premier League survival on their return to the top flight.

However, a problematic campaign saw much-loved head coach Steve Cooper sacked in December 2023 before being replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo. The 50-year-old had enjoyed a bright start to his career in the East Midlands, winning two of his first three Premier League fixtures, including a 3-1 triumph at Newcastle United and a 2-1 victory over Manchester United. But eight out of nine games without a top-flight victory had firmly sunk Forest into deep trouble, with relegation becoming a serious possibility.

Luton Town’s stoppage-time equaliser in the two-time European Cup winners’ 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road on 16th March had come as a sucker punch to Nuno’s side. However, confirmation of a four-point deduction for breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules could ensure that the result proves costly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nuno has earned 1.12 points per match across his 17 fixtures at Forest.

Forest now sit 18th in the Premier League, one point behind their opponents, who have elevated out of the drop zone. After the sanctions were imposed at The City Ground, the club released a statement expressing their disappointment at the decision:

“Nottingham Forest is extremely disappointed with the decision of the Commission to impose a sanction on the Club of four points, to be applied with immediate effect. Notwithstanding our disappointment, we thank the Commission for agreeing to deal with this matter on an expedited basis. The Club considers it to be essential for the integrity of the league to have charges resolved in the season in which they are issued.”

Forest have since confirmed that they will appeal the decision and hope to claw the points back, which could significantly impact their Premier League survival.

Dharmesh Sheth - An appeal is ‘almost like a free hit for Nottingham Forest’

Sheth is told that any Nottingham Forest appeal won’t increase the deduction imposed on them, hinting that it’s “almost like a free hit”. The Sky Sports reporter feels that everybody wants certainty. Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think everyone wants clarity. The way it seems to be going now is this added uncertainty. You've got the situation with Nottingham Forest now. They had four points deducted last week, and they've decided to appeal. “We're told that any appeal won't increase the four-point deduction. So, it's almost like a free hit for Nottingham Forest, but that will get heard within the next three weeks. So, potentially, you've still got that uncertainty for the next three weeks.”

Nottingham Forest’s upcoming fixtures

After being knocked out of the FA Cup, Nottingham Forest can focus solely on their remaining Premier League fixtures and ensure they can scrape enough points to retain their top-flight status. The East Midlands giants have enjoyed two seasons in the country’s biggest domestic sporting league and are determined to retain their place despite the setback of a points deduction.

On 30th March, Forest welcome Crystal Palace in what represents their first match since their sanctions were imposed. The Tricky trees then open April with the visit of Fulham on the 2nd. A trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium awaits on the 7th as the Forest look to avenge their 2-0 defeat back in December. Nuno faces his former side, Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the 13th. A potentially season-defining clash at Everton awaits on the 21st before closing out the month with the unenviable task of a trip to Manchester City.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 28-03-24.