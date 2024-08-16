Everton could face a slight problem in their attempts to sign Barcelona youngster Vitor Roque after reports earlier in the week suggested that they had lodged a bid for the star from Catalonia - with Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest both thought to be rivaling the Toffees in what could be a three-horse race for the talisman.

Roque joined Barcelona in July 2023, with an eight-year contract being agreed for his signature in a long-term transfer by the Camp Nou outfit. Having undergone his medical, Roque joined up with the club at the start of 2024 - and having already made his debut for the Brazil national team, his signing was seen as a coup.

But with Premier League interest, he could be on the move this summer - with Everton being joined by Bournemouth and Forest in the race to land him.

Vitor Roque in Three Horse Premier League Race

The youngster is wanted property throughout England

The report from Sport (via Goodison News) suggests that Everton will face competition to sign the 19-year-old star from Barcelona - in the form of Premier League outfits Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The report states that Everton are 'putting in the most effort' to sign the youngster from the La Liga behemoth, though there has not been any agreement reached yet.

Vitor Roque's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 14 =19th Goals 2 =10th Shots Per Game 0.9 =12th Match rating 6.14 28th

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Everton had made a £24million bid for his services but as of yet, that has not come to a head and so Bournemouth - who have recently come into £65million for Dominic Solanke - and Nottingham Forest have both registered their interest in the Brazilian.

With Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres both ahead of him as strikers in the pecking order, the former Cruzeiro starlet who has been dubbed "truly magnificent", may find game time hard and with Dominic Calvert-Lewin being linked with a move away from the club to the likes of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, there is every chance that he could star as the new starting striker.

Everton's Barcelona Relationship Could be Key

The Toffees have had many Barcelona players in the past

Everton have had measured success when it comes to signing players from Barcelona in recent years. The first to make the move was Gerard Deulofeu, with the winger featuring in 65 league games for the Toffees over two spells.

That strong rapport allowed the likes of Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina to follow suit, all of whom had decent degrees of success with the Merseyside club before their departures in recent years - and so Roque could follow suit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Roque made his Brazil debut aged just a month after his 18th birthday.

Everton already have a young striker in the form of Youssef Chermiti, but if Calvert-Lewin leaves, the two could work hand-in-hand over the coming years to propel the Toffees to consistent top-half finishes under Sean Dyche once the former Burnley boss fully curates his own team in what is now his fourth transfer window at the club.

However, Bournemouth will still have money spare once they get a deal for Evanilson over the line, and Nottingham Forest have brought in over £50million in transfer fees this summer - so they could too have a real attempt at landing the Brazilian should they manage to clear funds for his signature.

