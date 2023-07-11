Nottingham Forest are looking to build their team around Brennan Johnson and Morgan Gibbs-White at The City Ground, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Head coach Steve Cooper wants to keep his best players in his Tricky Trees squad as he prepares for a second consecutive season of Premier League football.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Brennan Johnson

According to The Athletic, Forest may be willing to sell Johnson, given their concerns over Financial Fair Play regulations, following the club’s signing of 29 players last season.

However, the East Midlands giants would only consider letting the 22-year-old leave The City Ground if someone matched their £50m valuation.

Brentford have seen a £30m bid rejected, but the same publication indicates Forest are concerned about the interest from Aston Villa, who could offer Conference League football to the forward this season.

The 19-cap Wales international bagged ten goals and provided three assists in 44 appearances for Forest last season, which proved crucial in the side’s successful battle against an immediate return to the Championship.

Jones has already told GIVEMESPORT that Forest are expecting interest from ‘bigger clubs’ than Brentford this summer, hinting that a departure could be on the cards for the right price and club.

And the transfer insider also claims the Garibaldi won’t want to sell one of their key players, dubbed “fantastic” by Cooper, to a club they have a realistic chance of catching in the future.

What has Jones said about Nottingham Forest and Johnson?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “One of the players with big potential for a transfer in this window has been Brennan Johnson, and Brentford have tested the water to try and get him out of Forest.

“At the moment, what I’m hearing is Forest think they’ll keep him. They don't want to sell to Brentford because they would not want to strengthen a side they could one day see as catchable in the Premier League.

“If he’s going to go at all, then it’s probably going to take mega money - £50m upwards. Along with Morgan Gibbs-White, he is a player they are looking to build around.”

Who else could Forest sell this summer?

Whereas Forest don’t want to sell Johnson this summer, they have several players on their books who could be shown the door to clear space on the wage bill.

According to The Mirror last month, the Tricky Trees could look to offload midfielder Jonjo Shelvey before the new season begins, having only signed the 31-year-old in January.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that Forest may accept offers for striker Emmanuel Dennis, who hasn’t made the desired impact upon his arrival from Watford last summer.

Earlier in the year, the MailOnline reported that Cooper was desperate to sell Harry Arter, who remains under contract, whilst Steve Cook could be shown the exit door.

Therefore, it promises to be an intriguing summer at The City Ground, but offloading players has become a necessity, given the club’s drastic spending over the previous two transfer windows.