Nottingham Forest are holding out “as strongly as possible” to keep hold of one of their top attacking talents at The City Ground this summer, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Steve Cooper hopes to retain best players in his squad as the Tricky Trees look to improve on last season’s near-brush with relegation.

Nottingham Forest transfer news – Latest

It’s been a quiet summer compared to Forest’s spending spree on their return to the Premier League last year.

Cooper’s side have made just three acquisitions with just over a month of the window remaining, as they aim to build a settled squad at The City Ground.

Newcastle United and New Zealand striker Chris Wood’s loan move has turned into a permanent deal, worth in the region of £15m.

The 31-year-old offers a focal point in Cooper’s attack and has been a Premier League regular for several years across spells with the Magpies and Burnley.

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Sweden winger Anthony Elanga has swapped Old Trafford for The City Ground, whilst former Torino right-back Ola Aina arrives in the East Midlands as a free agent.

However, outgoings could be the biggest story of Forest’s transfer window.

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, the Tricky Trees have rejected a club record offer worth £40m for the services of Wales forward Brennan Johnson from Brentford.

It’s the second bid Forest have turned down from the Bees this summer, with the two-time European Cup winners valuing the attacker at more than £50m.

And Jones says it’s a waiting game to see whether Brentford will match Forest’s valuation, hinting that there is a price at which Cooper’s side would be forced to sell.

What has Jones said about Nottingham Forest and Johnson?

Reacting to Brentford’s second bid for Johnson, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They are holding out as strongly as possible, but a big part of this beyond the financial aspect is that they do not want to sell to Brentford because it would feel like strengthening a rival.

“When you consider the size of these two clubs and how Brentford suddenly rocketed to the Premier League and stayed there a couple of years, you can understand why Forest feel they have just as much pulling power to keep a player like this.

“They feel that they could stay in the Premier League another year, and there is a feeling that Brentford might drop off a level, meaning these two become closer in the table.

“If Forest let one of their best players make a switch like this, it would feel a bit defeatist. It will be harder to get to where they want to be. But now it’s a waiting game to see if Brentford bid again.

“There is a level of spending at which Forest pretty much have to sell, and Brentford are currently about £10m short of that.”

What next for Nottingham Forest this summer?

With the Premier League season less than two weeks away, Cooper hopes his squad are prepared for their second consecutive top-flight campaign.

Forest open their campaign with a trip to the Emirates Stadium, where they face last season’s runners-up in Arsenal.

The East Midlands giants earned a 1-0 victory over the Gunners in their final home game of the season last time out, securing their Premier League survival.

The Tricky Trees then welcome Sheffield United to The City Ground, a chance to earn three points over a recently-promoted side.

But Cooper’s side then face challenging trips to Chelsea and Manchester United to round off a difficult start to the season for Forest.