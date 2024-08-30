Nottingham Forest are close to an agreement with Lyon talented winger Ernest Nuamah in the summer window's closing stages, but are yet to strike a deal with the player amidst heavy competition from Everton and Fulham, reveals Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his playback channel this evening, Romano stated that Forest were closing in on an club-to-club agreement for the 20-year-old winger, who has been earmarked for his trickery, pace and dynamism during his time in France thus far.

However, reports have also emerged elsewhere that Nuamah has agreed on personal terms with Everton, with the Toffees still needing to sort a fee out between the clubs, which could rise to as high as £28m.

Forest Close to Lyon Agreement

The Reds still have work to do to sign Nuamah

With Fulham and Everton both gunning for the youngster, Ernest Nuamah is certainly a wanted man in these late stages of summer.

The dynamic winger, who played all over the attack in his young career, has reportedly agreed upon personal terms with Everton, but Nottingham Forest are looking to steal in with a club-to-club agreement that may see the Ghanaian make his way to the East Midlands instead of Merseyside, with Fabrizio Romano speaking live with the details:

"Nottingham Forest are working on a deal to sign Ernest Nuamah, the winger of Olympique Lyon, who is also in the list of Everton and wanted by Fulham (Fulham are still there now). "But, Nottingham Forest are close to reaching an agreement with Lyon, so Forest and Lyon are working on that, but an agreement with the player is still not reached for Nottingham Forest."

Elanga Rumours not to be Believed

The flashy Swede was rumoured to be moving to Newcastle United

Rumours linking Anthony Elanga with a late, ground-breaking move to Newcastle United are not to be believed, according to David Ornstein.

Initial reports had surfaced claiming that The Magpies were looking to pay Forest £35m, as well as the services of Miguel Almiron, to sign Elanga, but Ornstein quickly quashed the rumour.

Ornstein, while speaking on The Athletic’s ‘The Dealsheet: Live’ show, stated that Elanga’s move to the north-east will not happen whilst the window nears it's end, with Nuno Espirito Santo keen to keep the Swede beyond the summer.