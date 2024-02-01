Highlights Nottingham Forest sign goalkeeper Matz Sels to boost their chances of avoiding relegation in the latter stages of the season.

Sels could potentially replace Matt Turner and Odysseas Vlachodimos as the club's starting goalkeeper, with neither living up to expectations.

The club's new recruit could make his debut against Bournemouth or, more suitably, against Bristol City in the FA Cup in order to ease him into English football.

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the Deadline Day signing of 31-year-old goalkeeper Matz Sels after he made 19 Ligue 1 appearances for Strasbourg so far this campaign. In what has been a hodgepodge season for the Tricky Trees, what with the departure of the much-beloved Steve Cooper, the signing of the six-cap Belgium international could give them a boost in avoiding a relegation dogfight in the latter stages of 23/24.

Cooper, who oversaw 107 matches in charge of the now-Premier League club, left the Midlands club amid heaps of pressure on his shoulders, while his side were in a torrid position in the table. Former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espírito Santo has done a fine job in the dugout since being appointed.

And in his first transfer window in charge, he has secured the services of Sels, a reliable goalkeeper with a Ligue 1 WhoScored rating of 6.45 this season. It was reported earlier today by The Athletic’s David Ornstein that Santo – alongside his backroom staff – were working on a deal to sign the shot stopper. According to the report, Forest were poised to fly the seasoned Sels out to rubber-stamp the deal.

Forest's search amid goalkeeper woes

Crystal Palace’s Sam Johnstone initially eyed

It is still unknown whether Sels has been acquired in order to replace Matt Turner as the club’s number one choice seeing as the latter was initially acquired to be deputy between the sticks. The American, who joined the club from Arsenal in August 2023 for £10 million, has flattered to deceive between the posts during his first 19 games.

As has Odysseas Vlachodimos, a 39-cap Greece international, who completed his £7.7 million move from Benfica in September 2023. Neither summer acquisition has lived up to the bill at the City Ground, which may leave the door ajar for Sels to become the club’s starting goalkeeper.

Per MailOnline, Sels was not the only stopper that Forest – and Santo, in particular – had on their agenda. Sam Johnstone, currently at Crystal Palace and previously of Manchester United, was on their shortlist after their initial loan bid was snubbed. The Englishman may have pounced at the opportunity with a place in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad up for grabs.

When Sels could make his debut for Forest

Ethan Horvath's departure could open door for Sels

If the Belgian is to be thrown into the deep end at the earliest opportunity possible, Santo could start him from the off against Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth on Sunday 4th February. If a clash against the Cherries is deemed too early, however, the 31-year-old could make his Forest bow against Bristol City in the FA Cup three days later. Softening the arrival with a match against a lesser opposition may be the way to go in order to ease Sels into life in England.

Matz Sels - Senior Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Strasbourg 175 230 42 Gent 116 118 38 Anderlecht 37 55 9 Lierse SK 31 55 5 Newcastle United 14 13 5 All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/02/24

Sels can expect to be busy upon his arrival in the English top tier, however, given that 28-year-old Ethan Horvath has completed a permanent transfer on Deadline Day to Cardiff City, the club have confirmed. Having joined from Club Brugge in the summer of 2021, the nine-cap United States international has made just 11 appearances for the Reds, though he spent last season with promotion-securing Luton Town.