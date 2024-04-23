Highlights Nottingham Forest were left upset with VAR but then slammed the PGMOL in a strong statement.

Gary Neville called out the club's response in the aftermath of the 2-0 defeat to Everton.

Legal action is now a possibility against Sky Sports with Forest reportedly drafting a letter.

According to reports, Nottingham Forest are considering legal action against Sky Sports after Gary Neville slammed the club's controversial statement following the 2-0 loss at Everton. The pundit claimed the Premier League team's comments were like that of a ‘mafia gang’ after they criticised the PGMOL.

Forest were left furious after they were denied three possible penalties during the relegation battle clash at Goodison Park on the weekend. In the immediate aftermath of the game, they questioned the decision to allow Stuart Attwell to work as on VAR amid claims he supports Luton Town.

In response to all the drama, Neville did not hold back in his criticism of the club's response. In full, he said:

"It’s like a mafia-gang statement. I mean, honestly, what the hell are they playing at? It’s like a petulant child, it’s embarrassing. And some of those things they’re saying in there, the suggestion of some sort of inferring of cheating because there’s an official in VAR in Stockley Park who’s a Luton fan is a scandal, and they will pay for that."

Nottingham Forest drafting letter to Sky Sports

Unhappy with Gary Neville's 'mafia-gang' claim

Mail Sport now report that Nottingham Forest are considering legal action – and even now drafting a letter to Sky Sports – after Neville's 'mafia slur'. It's understood that club owner Evangelos Marinakis was furious after the referring decisions went against his team.

Forest's statement was remarkably strong as they made it clear in no uncertain terms just how upset they were with the officiating. However, they appear to have landed themselves in hot water for their comments, which read:

"Three extremely poor decisions - three penalties not given - which we simply cannot accept. We warned the PGMOL that the VAR is a Luton fan before the game but they didn’t change him. Our patience has been tested multiple times. NFFC will now consider its options."

Indeed, the Premier League have since responded to this, by stating how 'extremely disappointed' they were to see the criticism shared by Nottingham Forest on social media. They added: "It is never appropriate to improperly question the integrity of match officials, and the nature of these comments means the Premier League will also be investigating the matter in relation to the League’s Rules."

Clattenburg calls it a 'joke'

Forest likely to be hit with fine

Forest referee analyst Mark Clattenburg also publically weighed in on all the drama. He said that one error 'would have been bad enough' but claimed that three were a 'joke', adding: 'That is why Nottingham Forest were left feeling victimised after another defeat in which zero big decisions went their way."

Neville, once more found himself at the heart of things as he suggested the former Premier League referee 'must resign from his job' and distance himself from Forest – or else lose all credibility.

Forest are understood to privately accept that they acted emotionally and with haste regarding their statement. A Football Association fine seems to be a likely consequence. However, the FA have formally requested observations from the club, manager Nuno Espirito Santo, player Neco Williams and Clattenburg — a consultant to the club’s board — following their post-game comments.